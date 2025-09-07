Half-Life 3 development progressing: optimization and gameplay updates have been leaked

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,348
“One of these includes a new system that logs how much time is required to load any game element has been introduced into Half-Life 3, suggesting that Valve has been working on load times optimization. Also, additional clean up and further optimizations have been made to the enemy AI files, specifically aimed at the system working out how an enemy reacts to events.
This is something to note, as doing optimization work on these systems means that the game (in this case, Half-Life 3), has been locked. From just this fact, it's impossible to work out when the project in question -- Half-Life 3 -- will be revealed, but the fact that such work is being done suggests that the wait is ending, and hopefully we're not too far away.”
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1075...-gameplay-updates-have-been-leaked/index.html
This is something to note, as doing optimization work on these systems means that the game (in this case, Half-Life 3), has been locked. From just this fact, it's impossible to work out when the project in question -- Half-Life 3 -- will be revealed, but the fact that such work is being done suggests that the wait is ending, and hopefully we're not too far away.”
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1075...-gameplay-updates-have-been-leaked/index.html