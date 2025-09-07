  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Half-Life 3 development progressing: optimization and gameplay updates have been leaked

“One of these includes a new system that logs how much time is required to load any game element has been introduced into Half-Life 3, suggesting that Valve has been working on load times optimization. Also, additional clean up and further optimizations have been made to the enemy AI files, specifically aimed at the system working out how an enemy reacts to events.

This is something to note, as doing optimization work on these systems means that the game (in this case, Half-Life 3), has been locked. From just this fact, it's impossible to work out when the project in question -- Half-Life 3 -- will be revealed, but the fact that such work is being done suggests that the wait is ending, and hopefully we're not too far away.”

I haven't seen so much serious Half Life 3 discussion for years. If this actually releases I will be in shock.
 
