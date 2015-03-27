Half Life 2 remastered on Steam

There's no texture changes by the way -

Q: Does Half-Life 2:Update feature new textures or custom models like other mods out there?
A: Half-Life 2:Update does not feature any custom textures or models. While this decision has been criticized, we have found that the more assets we replace, the less and less the project resembles Half-Life 2. We want our version of Half-Life 2 to be updated, but to still be a complete, unaltered Half-Life experience. That being said, the updates lighting overhaul has given the models and textures a more crisp
appearance.
This mod doesn't bring anything to the table to make it worth replaying Half-Life 2.

Even though Half-Life 2 was the shiz seven years ago, the subtle modifications in this mod make you want to think like some of these changes are "polishing cleanups" to lighting and basic objects that should have been in Half-Life 2 from its release, but in no way any kind of change that would warrant a game that appears "remastered".

Don't ever call a game "remastered" if the geometry is still the same blockiness and overall detail as when it was released.

Unless you are paying attention to fine details of every square inch, you won't really notice any difference in this mod versus the original stock Half-Life 2. Basically, it's the same thing with visually almost no changes. Not sure how such a thing could even be let out, announced, as anything hallmark-worthy. Even Cinematic Mod makes more significant accomplishments (not every aspect though).

Wanted HDR? It's in this.
But parallax mapping? Nope, of all things, still not there.

Again, this mod doesn't look any different than the original (95-98% the same I would say).
 
But but but.... they added some water towers, MUST PLAY NOW!!!
 
While I personally love HL2 and played the crap out of it and coop in Synergy, I'm not really seeing any difference in the screenshots.
 
I think Valve misunderstands the meaning of remastered. They will spend resources on crap like this but not on HL3...I fail to see the logic.
 
Don't think Valve put many resources into this community mod. Don't think Valve had much to do with it at all.
 
Chrisv006 said:
Can't see it being worth it. HL2 still plays fine and looks good.
This should play 100% the same. It simply adds some newer graphical effects that newer versions of Source have. The only difference is there is more detail/objects in the backgrounds (which you can't access). Considering it is free, if I ever want to replay HL2, I will get this mod.

The Cinematic Mod was nice, but then they started changing map layouts, character designs, the music, places where the music would play, ect. It would have been nice if this mod updated textures though. You can keep the character designs intact, but upping the resolution/quality of their clothes, props, walls, weapons ect. wouldn't be too hard.
 
This thread got me thinking, and realized I really rather not play through HL2 again.

Something about the weapons in HL2 always bothered me compared to HL1, it's like most of them have no impact or the sound effects are off.

Even something as simple as the crowbar swing animation in HL2 feels wonky. The regular SMG does next to no damage and is horribly inaccurate, the regular pistol feels like a pea shooter (at least the HL1 one was dead accurate and could headshot easily), the throwing physics on the grenades feels completely off... I could go on. The only weapon I actually enjoyed using out of HL2 was the revolver, because it's almost impossible to screw that up, but then you only get a few shots of it.

That and the whole gravity gun thing gets shoved in your face constantly.

Maybe it's just because I played through HL1 so many times.
 
Might not be the best looking game anymore, but it's still better than some of the buggy shite we get now. The game world is very absorbing imo. As far as I'm concerned, valve sets a quality benchmark.
 
I played to the airboat last night, and it's nice. Subtle but nice. it's not earth shattering, but if you have played the original enough to really know it there are tons of small changes. Lightshafts (godrays, whatever) are my favorite so far, but those of you that didn't like HL2 are not going to suddenly like it.

Butcher bay is also great, but apples != oranges...
 
J3RK said:
Indeed it was. I absolutely loved that game. I've been meaning to give it another play sometime soon. Still very much enjoyed HL2 though.
Riddick Butcher Bay was re-released in remastered form a few years ago, along with the Dark Athena sequel. You probably could find them at bargain bin prices by now.

I'm one of a small minority who thought HL2 was a disappointment, especially compared the original. The only part of HL2 I thought matched HL1 was the Cathedral level.
 
I got this today.. I dont see much difference except the game runs a great deal smoother. Unfort. it still has all those load screens.. but still dont see anything jaw dropping.
 
I loved HL2 but you are spot on regarding the weapons in HL1. I am currently replaying HL1 (Black Mesa) and for a game that was released in 1998, man does it still stand up today. There's something about the way the guns feel and sound that so many other games just can't match.

I am a HUGE fan of Riddick: Butcher Bay but I just can't consider it superior to HL or HL2. It's just different. Awesome game for sure, but it just doesn't play as tightly.

I may check out this edition of HL2 at some point, but I still haven't even replayed it with the Cinematic Mod yet. Clearly I have some catching up to do.
 
I saw a video and I think it was about that. Not much change. Not enough to replay this great game.
 
It's an update, not a remaster. I would love to see a full overhaul with per-pixel realtime lighting, true HDR, tessellation and up-res'd textures. There is a way to up-res textures without killing their soul.

Overall, if your going to replay HL2, or you suggest it to a friend who's never played, why not? Is it enough to get me to reinstall the game? Meh, probably not.
 
Agreed with this post, especially the part in bold. I gifted someone HL2 a while back, and they wanted graphic mods. He kept asking about Cinematic mod, but I kept telling him not to use that because it changes the game too much. This is a good mod for someone who never played it before.

Personally I won't replay HL2 because I've played it to death. But if I do feel the urge to replay it I will certainly get this mod. I wouldn't mind playing Ep2 if they applied the newer graphical features of Source to it though.
 
Well, just like that Black Mesa Source team remade Half Life in Source... maybe a group somewhere will be ambitious enough to tackle making Half Life 2 using Source 2. Totally possible since Source 2 will be free.
 
It's still possible to play with the original Cinematic Mod assets and just use the ported engine. I replaced all the civilian/main character model changes in from Cinematic Mod to the original Fake Factory high-res textures. Also got rid of the batman music. I think Fake Factory CM4 was the last good version before he started getting weird with models.
 
I am really liking the Cinematic Mod 2013 - it feels a lot more "ominous".

Config & launch is done from - START > ALL PROGRAMS > FAKEFACTORY CM2013

In the configurator, I chose RECOMMEND, then CHARACHTER PIMPER & installed all HD models

I am getting very good FPS... but have not really been watching for an average...

I am playing on this rig: HTPC BOX: Cooler Master Centurion 5 case, Corsair HX620w PSU, GA-P35-DS3L mobo, Q6600 @ 3.2 ghz cpu, Xigmatek Dark Knight 120mm cpu cooler, 8GB RAM (mixed stix), Sapphire R9 280 3GB, 1TB OS HD, (2) Samsung 1TB DATA HD's, 37" VIZIO LCD TV 60hz (1920x1080), cheap Logitech speakers, MS 2000 KB, Logitech Mouse, WIN7-64
 
It's free, so if I were going to revisit the game I'd certainly go with it over the original.
It might not be a legit remaster or whatever, but it doesn't cost anything.
 
A lot of new PC gamers have joined our world since the original release & they likely never played the "classic" PC games...

I never finished HL1 back in the day & just downloaded HL1 Source to play through this year.
 
Definitely check out Black Mesa. HL1 remade for the source engine. Pretty fun.
 
I've played HL2 at least 8 or 10 times.

The Update looks a slight bit better, a bit more atmosphere.

To me the Cinematic changes too much and honestly takes away from the tried and true classic style of HL2.

HL2 was THE schizzle when it came out.
 
HL2 was great, EXCEPT for the vehicle portions....

Man, my 9800pro was the bomb back then heh
 
"The more assets they replace the less like Half Life 2 is resembles..." Well no shit, but then you might as well leave it the way it is.

Cerulean said:
Even though Half-Life 2 was the shiz seven years ago, ...
Bro, Half Life 2 came out almost 12 years ago. God damn, that's hard to believe. That was junior year of highschool for me and the first time I used Steam. Waited until midnight to play it as soon as it unlocked digitally.
 
Despite this being a welcome improvement to the game, Cinematic Mod 2.X is SO MUCH BETTER.
 
