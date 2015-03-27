Half Life 2 remastered on Steam

This mod doesn't bring anything to the table to make it worth replaying Half-Life 2.



Even though Half-Life 2 was the shiz seven years ago, the subtle modifications in this mod make you want to think like some of these changes are "polishing cleanups" to lighting and basic objects that should have been in Half-Life 2 from its release, but in no way any kind of change that would warrant a game that appears "remastered".



Don't ever call a game "remastered" if the geometry is still the same blockiness and overall detail as when it was released.



Unless you are paying attention to fine details of every square inch, you won't really notice any difference in this mod versus the original stock Half-Life 2. Basically, it's the same thing with visually almost no changes. Not sure how such a thing could even be let out, announced, as anything hallmark-worthy. Even Cinematic Mod makes more significant accomplishments (not every aspect though).



Wanted HDR? It's in this.

But parallax mapping? Nope, of all things, still not there.



Again, this mod doesn't look any different than the original (95-98% the same I would say).