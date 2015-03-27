Half Life 2 remastered on Steam

HardUp4HardWare
Need to check this out. Can't wait to see Alyx's purple thong in full textured glory.
http://store.steampowered.com/app/290930
Q: Does Half-Life 2:Update feature new textures or custom models like other mods out there?
A: Half-Life 2:Update does not feature any custom textures or models. While this decision has been criticized, we have found that the more assets we replace, the less and less the project resembles Half-Life 2. We want our version of Half-Life 2 to be updated, but to still be a complete, unaltered Half-Life experience. That being said, the updates lighting overhaul has given the models and textures a more crisp
appearance.
I think Valve misunderstands the meaning of remastered. They will spend resources on crap like this but not on HL3...I fail to see the logic.
Don't think Valve put many resources into this community mod. Don't think Valve had much to do with it at all.
This mod doesn't bring anything to the table to make it worth replaying Half-Life 2.
Riddick: Butcher Bay was better.
Can't see it being worth it. HL2 still plays fine and looks good.
Riddick Butcher Bay was re-released in remastered form a few years ago, along with the Dark Athena sequel. You probably could find them at bargain bin prices by now.Indeed it was. I absolutely loved that game. I've been meaning to give it another play sometime soon. Still very much enjoyed HL2 though.
This thread got me thinking, and realized I really rather not play through HL2 again.
Something about the weapons in HL2 always bothered me compared to HL1, it's like most of them have no impact or the sound effects are off.
Even something as simple as the crowbar swing animation in HL2 feels wonky. The regular SMG does next to no damage and is horribly inaccurate, the regular pistol feels like a pea shooter (at least the HL1 one was dead accurate and could headshot easily), the throwing physics on the grenades feels completely off... I could go on. The only weapon I actually enjoyed using out of HL2 was the revolver, because it's almost impossible to screw that up, but then you only get a few shots of it.
That and the whole gravity gun thing gets shoved in your face constantly.
Maybe it's just because I played through HL1 so many times.
It's an update, not a remaster. I would love to see a full overhaul with per-pixel realtime lighting, true HDR, tessellation and up-res'd textures. There is a way to up-res textures without killing their soul.
Overall, if your going to replay HL2, or you suggest it to a friend who's never played, why not? Is it enough to get me to reinstall the game? Meh, probably not.
It's an update, not a remaster. I would love to see a full overhaul with per-pixel realtime lighting, true HDR, tessellation and up-res'd textures. There is a way to up-res textures without killing their soul. .
Half Life 2 came out 11 years ago... Just saying. (Yeah, that makes me feel old). I was a junior in highschool when it came out.
This should play 100% the same. It simply adds some newer graphical effects that newer versions of Source have. The only difference is there is more detail/objects in the backgrounds (which you can't access). Considering it is free, if I ever want to replay HL2, I will get this mod.
The Cinematic Mod was nice, but then they started changing map layouts, character designs, the music, places where the music would play, ect. It would have been nice if this mod updated textures though. You can keep the character designs intact, but upping the resolution/quality of their clothes, props, walls, weapons ect. wouldn't be too hard.
Why would anyone want a remaster of this piece of crap game??
There's no texture changes by the way -
