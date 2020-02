Half Life 2 HD Remastered HD Texture Pack V2.1 johnyonghwang1 has released a new version of his HD Texture Pack for Half-Life 2. Half Life 2 HD Remastered HD Texture Pack V2.1 is 3.56GB in size, features plenty of new 2K textures, and you can do...

Not sure why this was done i wouldve thought Gabe would have done this if anyone. wait i get it now Hl2 2.1 confirmed! LULZ