Half height cabinet networking

This is for a home cabinet which will have a small lab and some other odds and ends in.
At my old job, we had started mid rack networking for multiple reasons and it made sense. We still had top of rack networking in the older cabinets.
My question is what are you guys doing for smaller/custom cabinets/racks?
My thought is the same as the full height. shorter cables and possibly easier cable management.
top of rack would mean slightly longer cables and more difficult management but easier and possibly cleaner runs to a patch panel which is currently theoretical (i do own one, not installed).
