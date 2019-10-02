Half height cabinet networking

O

Outlaw85

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2012
Messages
883
This is for a home cabinet which will have a small lab and some other odds and ends in.
At my old job, we had started mid rack networking for multiple reasons and it made sense. We still had top of rack networking in the older cabinets.

My question is what are you guys doing for smaller/custom cabinets/racks?


My thought is the same as the full height. shorter cables and possibly easier cable management.
top of rack would mean slightly longer cables and more difficult management but easier and possibly cleaner runs to a patch panel which is currently theoretical (i do own one, not installed).
 
O

Outlaw85

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2012
Messages
883
Thanks for the info. I'll take a look.

Sorry. I should have mentioned I already have the cabinet too. This was from when I initially set it up. I have since pulled the switch at the top and the top DL380. I have a 24port HP i'm going to install, i'd prefer a like model but also a 24port Netgear I may put in as well, or leave a gap for it. Also, I'm not sure on the storage. The MSAs are SAS. I was thinking of also putting them in the middle.

upload_2019-10-3_17-44-19.png
upload_2019-10-3_18-8-18.png


Couple ideas. with current hardware on hand.
upload_2019-10-3_18-37-55.png


I'd like to get rid of the MSAs but they are good for 'easy' shared storage for VMware. I'd like to get another cluster to setup Nutanix CE for learning as well.

upload_2019-10-3_19-13-57.png
 
M

Mac2

n00b
Joined
Feb 3, 2020
Messages
6
Outlaw85 said:
This is for a home cabinet which will have a small lab and some other odds and ends in.
At my old job, we had started mid rack networking for multiple reasons and it made sense. We still had top of rack networking in the older cabinets.

My question is what are you guys doing for smaller/custom cabinets/racks?


My thought is the same as the full height. shorter cables and possibly easier cable management.
top of rack would mean slightly longer cables and more difficult management but easier and possibly cleaner runs to a patch panel which is currently theoretical (i do own one, not installed).
Click to expand...
one thing i would suggest to flip the switch arround so the ports are on the same side as they are on the servers, much easier and cleaner wireing. in datacenter enviroment this is not always possible as you may be constrained by the need for front to back heat flow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top