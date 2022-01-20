HAF 932 stuffing the maximum amount of HDDs in it

I had a HAF 932 from 2012 collecting dust in the attic when my wife finally deigned to back her stuff up after a pcie ssd crapped out. This lined up with my old synology from 2013 full of 4TB disks running out of space (5 bay). The HAF 932 has 5 hdd slots, I ordered 5 12TB wd red pros and stuffed my old x99 system in it then removed it ahead of the answer to this question.



There are 6 5.25" bays in this case, I haven't used a 5.25" drive in a long time, only a few USB and card reader things that aren't applicable to this application. Would the toolless drive system in the 932 preclude the use of those 3x 5.25 bay to 4x 3.5 bays with 120mm fan space in the front adapters? I don't mind dremeling, bandsawing, circular sawing, hole sawing, etc.