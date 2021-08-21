Haf 932 Side fan broke

Hi all
I've had this case since around 2008 and only realized about 30 minutes ago that the big 230 MM side panel fan doesn't work anymore, problem is I'm unemployed at the moment and don't have much money so my question is can I get away with out one, my specs are 8700k with a Nh D-15 CPU cooler, GTX1080 TI Auros, 16 gigs of ram and 5 SSD's and 1 HDD.
Or if you think I do need one would this one do https://www.overclockers.co.uk/bitfenix-spectre-pro-230mm-black-fg-020-bx.html ?
Or is there any other fan you would suggest?
