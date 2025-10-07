Had ANYONE seen the RX 7400?

CHAoS_NiNJA
About a month and a half ago or so, a good few articles popped up about AMD quietly releasing the RX 7400...and boy yeah, a REAL quiet launch. The card seems perfect for sff/side PC work with TechPowerup putting it's performance around the A580 and RX 6600, and I've been looking for it since, but...nothing, nowhere, nada. I know it was supposed to be for premade systems only, but you'd think one or two would have made their way onto the market by now.
Has *anyone* seen hide nor hair of this card? Does it even really exist?
