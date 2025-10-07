  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Had ANYONE seen the RX 7400?

About a month and a half ago or so, a good few articles popped up about AMD quietly releasing the RX 7400...and boy yeah, a REAL quiet launch. The card seems perfect for sff/side PC work with TechPowerup putting it's performance around the A580 and RX 6600, and I've been looking for it since, but...nothing, nowhere, nada. I know it was supposed to be for premade systems only, but you'd think one or two would have made their way onto the market by now.

Has *anyone* seen hide nor hair of this card? Does it even really exist?
 
