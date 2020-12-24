Hackers threaten to leak plastic surgery pictures

erek
"More recently, ransomware gangs have been taking a copy of the data and threatening to release it.
Law-enforcement agencies discourage victims from paying the ransom because doing so fuels the criminal enterprises.
Cyber-security company Emsisoft estimates that the burgeoning form of cyber-crime has earned criminals $25bn (£18bn) in 2020.
REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, is one of the most prolific ransomware groups. Its high-profile victims include currency exchange Travelex and entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.
In September, The Hospital Group said surgery requests had increased by 25% since 2019.
Its chief executive Tony Veverka told the ITV News Tonight programme at the time that Covid-19 health concerns had prompted the spike, as people tried to find ways to lose weight."
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-55439190
