If you watch it with the notion that this is a sarcastic movie made by hackers for the idiot public. Then it's fairly awesome and funny. It's also got an amazing soundtrack ...just awesome.



Plus angelina jolie nips. Always a plus. Most of us probably already have a copy of this movie anyway. It's fun to watch despite it's nonsensical way it portrays computers compared to the only realistic-ish version (Mr. Robot).