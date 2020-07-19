Hackers have discovered a ‘native’ PSOne emulator for PS4

cybereality said: If you read the article, that quote is in it, it's just unrelated information to the actual news. Click to expand...

Nice, so now we know Erek just copies random parts of articles into OP since he chose the most irrelevant text to put into OP. He's not even putting in his single-word "opinion?" hot takes into his posts anymore either!J/k, I'm glad he's posting news still even if it's quantity over quality.Back on topic though; it has always annoyed me greatly that Sony couldn't even keep the software emulation from the previous Playstations in the PS4, which could easily software emulate PS2 games as well. I don't see much point in them only putting PS4 BC into the PS5 too if they're not going to put previous gens on there too. They can't seriously expect that's going to force people to sub to PS Now that doesn't even have most PS1 or PS2 games on it, never mind streaming them sucks and they don't offer any PS1/2 games on PSN either. I'm glad I kept my PS3 around at least.