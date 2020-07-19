Hackers have discovered a ‘native’ PSOne emulator for PS4

"Sony released a retro console, the PlayStation Classic, in 2018, which hackers were quickly able to modify to play roms of any PSOne title.

Earlier this year the only known Nintendo PlayStation prototype sold for $360,000 USD (about £276,000) at auction, including a buyer’s premium of $60,000.

The Nintendo PlayStation prototype is said to be one of 200 units made for Sony’s failed partnership with Nintendo in the early 1990s, which was its first major move into video games and eventually led to it entering the market on its own."

https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/hackers-have-discovered-a-native-psone-emulator-for-ps4/
 
If you read the article, that quote is in it, it's just unrelated information to the actual news.
Nice, so now we know Erek just copies random parts of articles into OP since he chose the most irrelevant text to put into OP. He's not even putting in his single-word "opinion?" hot takes into his posts anymore either! :p

J/k, I'm glad he's posting news still even if it's quantity over quality.

Back on topic though; it has always annoyed me greatly that Sony couldn't even keep the software emulation from the previous Playstations in the PS4, which could easily software emulate PS2 games as well. I don't see much point in them only putting PS4 BC into the PS5 too if they're not going to put previous gens on there too. They can't seriously expect that's going to force people to sub to PS Now that doesn't even have most PS1 or PS2 games on it, never mind streaming them sucks and they don't offer any PS1/2 games on PSN either. I'm glad I kept my PS3 around at least.
 
He quoted the second half of the article, this is the first half:
Hackers have discovered a ‘native’ PSOne emulator for PS4, contained in the game files for 2019 remaster Medievil.

The emulator, which will only run on modified PS4 consoles, can be used to play several original PlayStation games at up to 4K resolution.

The PSOne emulator was discovered following the release of a new firmware exploit, which allowed modders to dump Medievil and explore its game files.

Hackers then found out that the unlockable PSOne version of Medievil included in the remaster was being powered by the emulator.

So far, fans have been able to play other games on PS4 including Konami’s Silent Hill, Wipeout 3 and Spyro the Dragon. However, there are some compatibility issues with certain titles.


It’s likely that the ‘official’ PSOne emulator is used to run the selection of classic games available on the PlayStation Store.
