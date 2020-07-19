erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Sony released a retro console, the PlayStation Classic, in 2018, which hackers were quickly able to modify to play roms of any PSOne title.
Earlier this year the only known Nintendo PlayStation prototype sold for $360,000 USD (about £276,000) at auction, including a buyer’s premium of $60,000.
The Nintendo PlayStation prototype is said to be one of 200 units made for Sony’s failed partnership with Nintendo in the early 1990s, which was its first major move into video games and eventually led to it entering the market on its own."
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/hackers-have-discovered-a-native-psone-emulator-for-ps4/
