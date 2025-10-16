  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Hackers exploit Cisco SNMP flaw to deploy rootkit on switches

"Although newer switches are more resistant to these attacks due to Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) protection, Trend Micro says that they are not immune and persistent targeting could compromise them.

After deploying the rootkit, the malware "installs several hooks onto the IOSd, which results in fileless components disappearing after a reboot," the researchers say.

The researchers were able to recover both 32-bit and 64-bit variants of the SNMP exploit.

Trend Micro notes that there currently exists no tool that can reliably flag a compromised Cisco switch from these attacks. If there is suspicion of a hack, the recommendation is to perform a low-level firmware and ROM region investigation.

A list of the indicators of compromise (IoCs) associated with 'Operation Zero Disco' can be found here."

1760652223961.png

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...isco-snmp-flaw-to-deploy-rootkit-on-switches/
 
