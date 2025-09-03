Hackers breach fintech firm in attempted $130M bank heist

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,327
“Evertec notes that part of the $130 million has already been recovered, without mentioning how much, with recovery efforts still contining.
Investigation into the incident showed that the hackers gained access to Sinqia’s Pix environment by using stolen credentials for an IT vendor’s account.
Evertec has no indication that the impact extends beyond Sinqia’s Pix environment, and no evidence that personal data has been exposed.
Currently, Sinqia’s access to Pix has been revoked by the Central Bank of Brazil, but the company is working towards quick restoration by providing all the required details and assurances to the authorities.
Regarding the financial impact, Evertec notes that Sinqia’s Pix environment supports the operations of 24 financial institutions in Brazil.
“The financial and reputational impact of the incident, including any impact on the Company’s internal controls, are not yet known and could be material,” notes the company.”
Source; https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ch-fintech-firm-in-attempted-130m-bank-heist/
Investigation into the incident showed that the hackers gained access to Sinqia’s Pix environment by using stolen credentials for an IT vendor’s account.
Evertec has no indication that the impact extends beyond Sinqia’s Pix environment, and no evidence that personal data has been exposed.
Currently, Sinqia’s access to Pix has been revoked by the Central Bank of Brazil, but the company is working towards quick restoration by providing all the required details and assurances to the authorities.
Regarding the financial impact, Evertec notes that Sinqia’s Pix environment supports the operations of 24 financial institutions in Brazil.
“The financial and reputational impact of the incident, including any impact on the Company’s internal controls, are not yet known and could be material,” notes the company.”
Source; https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ch-fintech-firm-in-attempted-130m-bank-heist/