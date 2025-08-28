Hacker says they were able to download data on all 270,000 Intel employees - from an internal site

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,249
“The only communication from the company was described as an automated response, raising questions about how seriously the disclosures were handled.
Modern-day cybersecurity is complex; organizations may deploy firewallprotections and security suites, yet simple oversights in application design can still expose critical systems.
Even after patches are applied, the incident demonstrates that vulnerabilities are not always exotic flaws buried in hardware.”
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/hacke...270-000-intel-employees-from-an-internal-site
Modern-day cybersecurity is complex; organizations may deploy firewallprotections and security suites, yet simple oversights in application design can still expose critical systems.
Even after patches are applied, the incident demonstrates that vulnerabilities are not always exotic flaws buried in hardware.”
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/hacke...270-000-intel-employees-from-an-internal-site