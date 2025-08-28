  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Hacker says they were able to download data on all 270,000 Intel employees - from an internal site

“The only communication from the company was described as an automated response, raising questions about how seriously the disclosures were handled.


Modern-day cybersecurity is complex; organizations may deploy firewallprotections and security suites, yet simple oversights in application design can still expose critical systems.


Even after patches are applied, the incident demonstrates that vulnerabilities are not always exotic flaws buried in hardware.”

Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/hacke...270-000-intel-employees-from-an-internal-site
 
“Hacker” or disgruntled ex-Employee who still had access because Intel canned the department responsible for decommissioning those accounts?
 
