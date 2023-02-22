erek
Hmm 🤔 🧐 🤨
“one screenshot of a Slack room called “#general,” a message posted through the compromised account reads “i touch children.” Other screenshots show the planned release dates for upcoming seasons of Call of Duty content.”
Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkg7pn/hacker-breaches-activision-slack-steals-call-of-duty-info
