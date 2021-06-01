H470I Aorus with Intel i5 11400. Issues.

I'm making a mini-ITX build for my bedroom, and I managed to snag an AORUS H470I PRO AX for $144, open box at Microcenter, along with an 11400 for $170. They told me at the store (despite my skepticism) that all of their motherboards should be flashed to support the latest version. Well, when I got home and tried to power everything on in a test bench-esque setup, it failed to even display anything on screen with the iGPU outs. After looking around online, I found that I could flash this board without a CPU installed if I used the Q-Flash. So I did just that, Q-Flashed it with the latest BIOS. Which... by the way, the latest BIOS for this, which makes it support 11xxx series CPUs, was released 3 days ago, as I found out. Skepticism proved right.



I was able to get into the EFI, however trying to enable XMP profile for my G-Skill Ripjaws (also open box) 3200 kits kept failing. Didn't matter if I used known working ones from my main rig or not, it just would not run XMP. After some more re-flashing to get back into the EFI and some more reboots I just decided to keep them at non-XMP.



After I did that, I tried shoving my older M2 SSD in there and then booting into the flash drive I had my windows 10 install on. It accidentally booted into the windows I already had on said drive because I forgot to change boot order, and I saw the login screen. Thinking "yipee yay, at least it's working"... for all of 10 seconds before it immediately rebooted. And it kept doing that every time it got to the login screen. When I switched boot priority to the flash drive, it restarts as soon as I get to the windows install screen. It basically can't get into any software gui interface without crashing. Removing 1 ram stick seems to make it sometimes able to stay stable for longer, and the amount of time before the reboot seems to vary slightly.



At this point, the only thing I haven't tried is using a dedicated GPU to see if the crash is iGPU related, but I'm betting on their bios code just being very rushed and possibly faulty. I've never had an Intel CPU come in DOA and everything else about the system stayed pretty stable (although the idle temp in the EFI was 48c for the processor, which is pretty high, but then again I was using stock cooler... I doubt it was overheating in a simple gui). I'm going to be exchanging this tomorrow for another motherboard, but I figured I would leave a topic here to ask if anyone had any other ideas as to what might be the issue.