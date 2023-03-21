H3MP, Multiplayer mod for Hotdogs, Horseshoes, and Handgrenades

Basically, this should legitimately be a completely impossible mod...but nothing is impossible to modders. They have created a genuine Multiplayer mod for the game Hotdogs, Horseshoes, and Handgrenades(H3VR). With this mod, you can now play what looks to be any mode in the game with multiple people including Take and Hold. I'm honestly shocked as this is one of those games that I never imagined this could be possible, but here we are: