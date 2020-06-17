H370 motherboard, i5-9400F CPU, GTX 1660 Ti

D

Dew itt right

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2005
Messages
3,312
Heatware ~ 199 ~ 100% since 2005
Ebay ~ 475 ~ 100% since 2004

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Card -- $200 shipped
Newegg Link

Intel Core i5-9400F Processor -- $120 shipped
Newegg Link

Gigabyte H370 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi Motherboard -- $110 shipped
Newegg Link

I'm parting out my gaming PC because I never use it and I'd rather put the money towards the new Xbox when it comes out. I bought these about a year or so ago brand new and they saw extremely little use. They each come with the original boxes and all of the accessories. They've all worked perfectly from day one. Feel free to PM me with any question. Thanks!!


1592444334882.jpeg
 
