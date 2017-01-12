[H] Thermal Compound TIM Round-up Candidates

FrgMstr
OK, getting geared up for a TIM Round-up. Hopefully next week I will get around to de-lidding our 7700K retail CPU that I bought. I figured since we were going to be doing some delidding testing, I might as well spend some time and do a TIM roundup after I get the delidding done.
Here is my list of candidates that I have already purchased and are on the way. I am NOT going to get into all the liquid metal TIMs for usage between the IHS and water block.
Let me know if I have missed any products that you think should be included.
ARCTIC MX-4 Thermal Compound Paste, Carbon Based High Performance, Heatsink Paste, Thermal Compound CPU for All Coolers, Thermal Interface Material - 4 Grams
Arctic Silver Arctic Alumina 1.75g Premium Ceramic Polysynthetic Thermal Cooling Compound (AA-1.75G)
Artic Silver AS5-12G Silver Thermal Compound 12 g Syringe
Coollaboratory Liquid Copper
Gelid Solutions GC-Extreme Thermal Compound TC-GC-03-A
IC Diamond 24 Carat 4.8 Gram Thermal Compound
Innovation Cooling Diamond "7 Carat" Thermal Compound - 1.5 Grams
Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Compound
Phobya HeGrease Extreme 1g
Prolimatech Pk-1 Nano Aluminum Thermal Compound - 5g
Prolimatech PK-3 Nano Aluminium Thermal Compound 1.5g
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Thermal Grease Paste - 1.0 Gram
Tuniq TX-2 High Performance Thermal Compound Paste Grease
Tuniq TX-4 1ml Heat Conducting Thermal Compound Paste Grease
Added: X23-7783D, Direct From Manufacturer Shin-Etsu
