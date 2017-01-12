[H] Thermal Compound TIM Round-up Candidates

OK, getting geared up for a TIM Round-up. Hopefully next week I will get around to de-lidding our 7700K retail CPU that I bought. I figured since we were going to be doing some delidding testing, I might as well spend some time and do a TIM roundup after I get the delidding done.



Here is my list of candidates that I have already purchased and are on the way. I am NOT going to get into all the liquid metal TIMs for usage between the IHS and water block.



Let me know if I have missed any products that you think should be included.









ARCTIC MX-4 Thermal Compound Paste, Carbon Based High Performance, Heatsink Paste, Thermal Compound CPU for All Coolers, Thermal Interface Material - 4 Grams



Arctic Silver Arctic Alumina 1.75g Premium Ceramic Polysynthetic Thermal Cooling Compound (AA-1.75G)



Artic Silver AS5-12G Silver Thermal Compound 12 g Syringe



Coollaboratory Liquid Copper



Gelid Solutions GC-Extreme Thermal Compound TC-GC-03-A



IC Diamond 24 Carat 4.8 Gram Thermal Compound



Innovation Cooling Diamond "7 Carat" Thermal Compound - 1.5 Grams



Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Compound



Phobya HeGrease Extreme 1g



Prolimatech Pk-1 Nano Aluminum Thermal Compound - 5g



Prolimatech PK-3 Nano Aluminium Thermal Compound 1.5g



Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Thermal Grease Paste - 1.0 Gram



Tuniq TX-2 High Performance Thermal Compound Paste Grease



Tuniq TX-4 1ml Heat Conducting Thermal Compound Paste Grease



Added: X23-7783D, Direct From Manufacturer Shin-Etsu