[H] Stock Alerts, Tips & Tears for AMD NVIDIA PS5 XBOX

For the discussion of stock alerts, tips and tricks for getting your filthy hands on AMD CPU's, GPU's & motherboards, Nvidia Ampere GPU's, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Intel Rocket Lake CPU's. This post will be updated.
 
TIPS

- You will not catch a drop relying on a forum thread like this alone, since popular items sell out in 3-10 seconds. Therefore, Discord: I haven't found anyone faster than Snail Monitor, invite link: https://discord.gg/wp3NYDwE

Provides Newegg and NeweggCombos alerts free, a donation-tier adds Amazon/BestBuy/B&H/Microcenter alerts.

- Distill plugin for Chrome/Firefox with refresh set to 5 sec can alert you for in-stock Amazon items. However I highly recommend using the smile.amazon.com mirror, not regular amazon.com - reason being, smile.amazon.com seems to tolerate auto-refreshers; frequent refreshing on regular amazon.com can lead to soft ban (rate limit) and you'll see the "Dogs" page when accessing certain functions like Account settings.

- Do not use auto-refreshers on Newegg or Best Buy. Newegg will ban IP if refreshed too often.

- Set up a NeweggBusiness account ahead of time, and keep an eye on that since stock pool is separate from retail Newegg. Use the "Notify Me When In Stock" button - its not actually useless like most "Notify by email" buttons on retail sites, since most monitor bots are only paying attention to the retail side.
 
NEWEGG
Drops: Usually 4PM PST/7PM EST weekdays. Fastest checkout is Newegg phone app + Applepay. Second fastest is Paypal.

Combos (usually best chance)
3060 Ti https://newegg.io/tw-3060combos
3070 https://newegg.io/tw-3070combos
3080 https://newegg.io/tw-3080combos
3090 https://newegg.io/tw-3090combos
6800 XT https://newegg.io/tw-6800
6900 XT https://newegg.io/tw-6900

BEST BUY
Usually Tuesday mornings, 6AM PST / 9AM EST.
PS5: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/playstation-5/ps5-consoles/pcmcat1587395025973.c?id=pcmcat1587395025973
XBOX: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?id=pcat17071&st=microsoft+xbox+series+x+-+console

AMAZON
Drops: Random. They do not alert to drops ahead of time.

EVGA
Drops: They announce their notify-queue signups on Twitter generally 48hrs in advance.
 
DPI said:
Keep your eyes peeled Newegg at 4pm on weekdays. Fastest checkout is Newegg phone app + Applepay. Second fastest is Paypal.

Combos (usually best chance)
3060 Ti https://newegg.io/tw-3060combos
3070 https://newegg.io/tw-3070combos
3080 https://newegg.io/tw-3080combos
3090 https://newegg.io/tw-3090combos

6800 XT https://newegg.io/tw-6800
6900 XT https://newegg.io/tw-6900
I personally would stay far, far away from Newegg, unless you are willing to take the risk. The best way to understand why I am saying this is to go to r/newegg subreddit and read one story after another that is occurring now.
 
realworld said:
I already gave up waiting for the 5950x and the 5800x is severely overpriced. Rocket Lake better have good availability!
Touche' - 5950x is a bit of unicorn, but occasionally 5900x will blip on Amazon. Finally got one yesterday

1607999098007.png
 
Best Buy biggest drops are usually Tuesday mornings, 6AM PST / 9AM EST. They've already sent memo's to employees stating PS5 will be in tomorrow's. Believe it or not Best Buy really does have the best anti-bot / anti auto-checkout right now. Once you get an item into checkout, it's secured.

PS5: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/playstation-5/ps5-consoles/pcmcat1587395025973.c?id=pcmcat1587395025973
XBOX: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?id=pcat17071&st=microsoft+xbox+series+x+-+console

High chance there will be Nvidia 3070/3080/3090, and very possibly 6800XT/6900XT as well - generally 10AM historically, but I'd start checking at 9AM.
 
DPI said:
100+ Ryzen 5950x dropped on Amazon a few minutes ago. Anyone running Fairgame had a good chance at one. I would at least be running Distill with 5sec refresh in case there's another wave, like there were two waves for the 5900x yesterday.
I tried manual checkout on this. I literally clicked on the discord notification that popped up & it was gone in sub 10 seconds....possibly quicker.
 
/dev/null said:
I tried manual checkout on this. I literally clicked on the discord notification that popped up & it was gone in sub 10 seconds....possibly quicker.
I tried buy it now one click, and manually, managed to get it in cart a few times but couldn't secure checkout. nor get past address selection.
 
Percy said:
I tried buy it now one click, and manually, managed to get it in cart a few times but couldn't secure checkout. nor get past address selection.
So when that happens, just keep trying - up to 10 or 20 times. I went back and forth 5-6 times and finally got it to place order on 6th try if I recall.

The thing to know is there's a lag between Amazon's front-end (website) and back end (inventory). The Add To Cart button will sometimes linger for 10-60 seconds after inventory is depleted, leading to the "but it let me add to cart" confusion. The reasons why the add-to-cart can sometimes have success after appearing out of stock doesn't matter - it's a byproduct of Amazon's massive transaction volume.
 
DPI said:
So when that happens, just keep trying - up to 10 or 20 times. I went back and forth 5-6 times and finally got it to place order on 6th try if I recall.

The thing to know is there's a lag between Amazon's front-end (website) and back end (inventory). The Add To Cart button will sometimes linger for 10-60 seconds after inventory is depleted, leading to the "but it let me add to cart" confusion. There are multiple reasons why spamming add-to-cart can sometimes have success after it appears out of stock. Aborted orders can fall back into available inventory for various reasons, but the why doesn't matter, just keep trying.
I have this happen constantly. You'd figure they'd have realtime inventory....
 
ManofGod said:
I personally would stay far, far away from Newegg, unless you are willing to take the risk. The best way to understand why I am saying this is to go to r/newegg subreddit and read one story after another that is occurring now.
To put it lightly 95% of those people bomb the IQ scale for common sense. There's an entire rant that could be made for uninformed retail purchasers after simply reading the top five most recent posts there, but this sort of idiocy is about part for the course:

"Never buy anything from Newegg EVER AGAIN!
I bought a cpu that cost $500 but I never received the cpu. I filed a report to refund my money back but they claimed that they shipped it. I never got my money back. Newegg is the worse company EVER! (NEVER BUY ANYTHING FROM NEWEEG). You will get scammed."
 
DPI said:
So when that happens, just keep trying - up to 10 or 20 times. I went back and forth 5-6 times and finally got it to place order on 6th try if I recall.

The thing to know is there's a lag between Amazon's front-end (website) and back end (inventory). The Add To Cart button will sometimes linger for 10-60 seconds after inventory is depleted, leading to the "but it let me add to cart" confusion. The reasons why the add-to-cart can sometimes have success after appearing out of stock doesn't matter - it's a byproduct of Amazon's massive transaction volume.
Definitely tried until it went out of stock.
 
Tips for Best Buy drops:

- Google a list of 5-10 random zipcodes across your home state ahead of time, and then have 5+ random out of state zipcodes (midwest for example) on-hand. You will check your local stores first for the item you want, but if you get the "Unavailable within 250 miles", switch to one of the other zipcodes and place your order for that store. After you get the order confirmation, you can then edit the order and change the store to your local one. Yes this is how people did it last time.

- I highly recommend sticking to ONE item per shopping cart. Do not try to order multiple items in the same browser window and shopping cart, because if any one item is unavailable in the selected store, it blows up the whole cart and considers *everything* unavailable, and won't let you pick up anything. Therefore,

- Use your main browser window and find one item to add to cart. You can have multiple tabs open for multiple products waiting for Add To Cart button to appear on one of them. Once you have added ONE item to cart, you'll have to wait for BestBuy's queue. And in that meantime, to try to buy additional items, open a new Incognito window and repeat the process, planning to checkout as Guest with Paypal in each additional Incognito instance.

- If you get a security prompt during checkout to verify by email or SMS, choose SMS as it's faster.
 
DPI said:
Tips for Best Buy drops:

- Google a list of 5-10 random zipcodes across your home state ahead of time, and then have 5+ random out of state zipcodes (midwest for example) on-hand. You will check your local stores first for the item you want, but if you get the "Unavailable within 250 miles", switch to one of the other zipcodes and place your order for that store. After you get the order confirmation, you can then edit the order and change the store to your local one. Yes this is how people did it last time.

- I highly recommend sticking to ONE item per shopping cart. Do not try to order multiple items in the same browser window and shopping cart, because if any one item is unavailable in the selected store, it blows up the whole cart and considers *everything* unavailable, and won't let you pick up anything. Therefore,

- Use your main browser window and find one item to add to cart. You can have multiple tabs open for multiple products waiting for Add To Cart button to appear on one of them. Once you have added ONE item to cart, you'll have to wait for BestBuy's queue. And in that meantime, to try to buy additional items, open a new Incognito window and repeat the process, planning to checkout as Guest with Paypal in each additional Incognito instance.
BB’s website is hurting right now :D
 
Chelica said:
Not sure who is still looking for 5800x is on Amazon for retail: https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-5800X-16-Thread-Processor/dp/B0815XFSGK
Nope. Can't buy it.​

Error: There was a problem with some of the items in your order (see below for more information):​

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor Without Cooler
Sorry, this item can't be shipped to your selected address. You may either change the shipping address or delete the item from your order.
 
flotz said:

Nope. Can't buy it.​

Error: There was a problem with some of the items in your order (see below for more information):​

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor Without Cooler
Sorry, this item can't be shipped to your selected address. You may either change the shipping address or delete the item from your order.
Same here, dammit. Weird!
 
flotz said:

Nope. Can't buy it.​

Error: There was a problem with some of the items in your order (see below for more information):​

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor Without Cooler
Sorry, this item can't be shipped to your selected address. You may either change the shipping address or delete the item from your order.
Amazon can't ship a product to an address? I've never seen that error before.
 
flotz said:

Nope. Can't buy it.​

Error: There was a problem with some of the items in your order (see below for more information):​

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor Without Cooler
Sorry, this item can't be shipped to your selected address. You may either change the shipping address or delete the item from your order.
Same with me. I tried an address in Chicago & NYC.
 
Oh yah, that's weird. I can add to cart, goes through the entire process but can't complete.
 
It's most likely out of stock but instead it has this weird glitch going on instead.
 
Anyone got anything through BB? Feeling like they're going to drop at some random time closer to 12PM PST...
 
Chelica said:
Anyone got anything through BB? Feeling like they're going to drop at some random time closer to 12PM PST...
I’ve been keeping an eye on 3080’s for the last hour and a half and have not been able to add anything to cart.
 
Historically (looking through old Discord notifications), BB drops GPUs around 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM EST.
 
I'm not very confident we'll see a GPU/CPU drop from Best Buy today. They normally had drops every 2 weeks for the past 2-3 months. The last couple of weeks they had back to back drops due to the 3060 Ti and 6900 XT releases. They may go back to every 2 weeks again now since there aren't anymore hardware releases.

But I guess we'll have to wait and see.
 
