[H] Stock Alerts & Tips for AMD/Nvidia/PS5/XBox/Intel

For the discussion of stock alerts, tips and tricks for AMD CPU's, GPU's & motherboards, Nvidia Ampere GPU's, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Intel Rocket Lake CPU's
 
TIPS

- Set up a NeweggBusiness account ahead of time, and keep an eye on that since stock is separate from retail Newegg. Use the "Notify Me When In Stock" button - its not actually useless like most "Notify by email" buttons on retail sites, since most monitor bots are only paying attention to the retail side. I sourced several motherboards and GPU's this way.

- Use the FairGame freeware script to auto-buy your own Amazon ASIN's. This actually works. Step-by-step setup guide.

- Hands down the fastest stock alerting - other than rolling your own - is Snail Monitor discord group. I will post the invite link here once and leave it 24hrs, and going forward you can PM me for it. https://discord.gg/SeqP5cBz
 
