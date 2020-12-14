[H] Stock Alerts & Tips for AMD/Nvidia/PS5/XBox/Intel

- Set up a NeweggBusiness account ahead of time, and keep an eye on that since stock is separate from retail Newegg. Use the "Notify Me When In Stock" button - its not actually useless like most "Notify by email" buttons on retail sites, since most monitor bots are only paying attention to the retail side. I sourced several motherboards and GPU's this way.
- Hands down the fastest stock alerting - other than rolling your own - is Snail Monitor discord group. I will post the invite link here once and leave it 24hrs, and going forward you can PM me for it. https://discord.gg/SeqP5cBz