[H]Ryzen 7 1700, PayPal [W]2x i7-6700, GTX 1650

I have (16) 32GB DDR3-1866 ECC/Reg $24/per stick, discounts on multiples.
 
Looks like all I could find is two 8 gig Samsung but it's 1066.
I also scrounged up two Dell sticks of Hynix which is also 1066 stuff.

I guess that's all I have these days.

I have an entire box of 4gb pc3 8500r if you have lots of slots
 
I think I have about 30-40 x 4GB. Bought a ton in bulk, wouldn’t mind getting rid of it at this point.
 
I’m looking to purchase DDR3-1333 ECC UDIMMs in either:
16x 8gb
Or
32x 4gb

For a total of 128gb for use in an Intel H2312WPJR server.
Let me know what you’ve got. Thanks in advance.
Do you only want ECC UDIMMs or are RDIMMs and LRDIMMs okay? Your board supports RDIMMs and LRDIMMs as well as ECC UDIMMs. And ime, RDIMMs and LRDIMMs are far cheaper than ECC UDIMMs.
 
Do you only want ECC UDIMMs or are RDIMMs and LRDIMMs okay? Your board supports RDIMMs and LRDIMMs as well as ECC UDIMMs. And ime, RDIMMs and LRDIMMs are far cheaper than ECC UDIMMs.
Oh shoot, I missed that. Pretty sure none of mine are UDIMMs.
 
