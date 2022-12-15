[H]OT? [EPIC] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: On sale + Christmas Coupon $29.98

Jelly
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2009
- Messages
- 1,012
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/final-fantasy-vii-remake-intergrade
My coupon was already automatically claimed but just in case here's the coupon link courtesy of Frank_Fuster
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/coupons/holiday-sale
This is likely the cheapest it'll be for quite a while, adding the free coupon that you get during the christmas thing gets you another ~10$ off, making the ending price 29.98!
Cheapest it's been on steam is
So if you don't mind buying it on Epic, you get 40$ off!
