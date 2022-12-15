[H]OT? [EPIC] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: On sale + Christmas Coupon $29.98

Jelly

Jelly

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2009
Messages
1,012
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/final-fantasy-vii-remake-intergrade
My coupon was already automatically claimed but just in case here's the coupon link courtesy of Frank_Fuster
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/coupons/holiday-sale

1671126277380.png

This is likely the cheapest it'll be for quite a while, adding the free coupon that you get during the christmas thing gets you another ~10$ off, making the ending price 29.98!

Cheapest it's been on steam is
1671126468466.png

So if you don't mind buying it on Epic, you get 40$ off!
 
Last edited:
Jelly

Jelly

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2009
Messages
1,012
[EPIC] In the title, my bad. I'll post a direct link in OP to clear up confusion.
 
C

chizow

Gawd
Joined
Jan 23, 2007
Messages
1,023
Good price, I got it a few weeks ago on Steam via GMG for around $40. Kind of funny seeing it use 25-30% GPU on a 4090 at 3840x1600 at 120fps when it struggled to keep 60fps on the PS5 at 1440p.

Make sure to use flawless ultrawide if you have a UW panel.
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,729
chizow said:
Good price, I got it a few weeks ago on Steam via GMG for around $40. Kind of funny seeing it use 25-30% GPU on a 4090 at 3840x1600 at 120fps when it struggled to keep 60fps on the PS5 at 1440p.

Make sure to use flawless ultrawide if you have a UW panel.
Click to expand...
One is $1600 2 month old halo GPU. The other is a $500 mid tier APU from 2 years ago...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top