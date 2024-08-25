[H]ot deal for EDC/knife crew - Ozark Trail folding pocket knife with D2 steel, crossbar lock, ball bearings for under $10 (Walmart)

This is apparently a new discovery that is breaking the Internet over on the knife forums. It has been described as a Benchmade Bugout clone, and I'm not sure if there has been a better $10 EDC knife for a while, if ever?^ Saw that video this morning which prompted me to post it here, but while making this thread I checked SD and of course they've caught wind of it also. Who knows if these will be just a flash in the pan or if Walmart will keep stocking these regularly.He makes a pretty good case for it. You can get similar quality in a $25-$30 knife, but so far anyway, not really in a knife that's widely available locally at a B&M, and certainly not for $10.Like many of us I'm sure, I own several other "good" knives (Spyderco, Benchmade, ZT, etc.) but I'm going to swing by in a bit and pick up a couple of these. Seems like they would make excellent stocking stuffers also. These, to me, are the equivalent of inexpensive (but quality) sunglasses like Shady Rays - more than good enough to serve as your primary most of the time, but you won't lose a wink of sleep if you lose it, break it, etc. and can buy several of them for the price of the one it took inspiration from.