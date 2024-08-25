  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

[H]ot deal for EDC/knife crew - Ozark Trail folding pocket knife with D2 steel, crossbar lock, ball bearings for under $10 (Walmart)

This is apparently a new discovery that is breaking the Internet over on the knife forums. It has been described as a Benchmade Bugout clone, and I'm not sure if there has been a better $10 EDC knife for a while, if ever?

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ozark-Tr...8?classType=REGULAR&athbdg=L1103&from=/search


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG5Tn4S-7aY

^ Saw that video this morning which prompted me to post it here, but while making this thread I checked SD and of course they've caught wind of it also. Who knows if these will be just a flash in the pan or if Walmart will keep stocking these regularly.

He makes a pretty good case for it. You can get similar quality in a $25-$30 knife, but so far anyway, not really in a knife that's widely available locally at a B&M, and certainly not for $10.

Like many of us I'm sure, I own several other "good" knives (Spyderco, Benchmade, ZT, etc.) but I'm going to swing by in a bit and pick up a couple of these. Seems like they would make excellent stocking stuffers also. These, to me, are the equivalent of inexpensive (but quality) sunglasses like Shady Rays - more than good enough to serve as your primary most of the time, but you won't lose a wink of sleep if you lose it, break it, etc. and can buy several of them for the price of the one it took inspiration from.
 
Jinxycat said:
Thanks for the heads up - this looks like a good fit for me, but OOS online now.
guess youll have to leave the house





i meant to look for one of these when i was there friday, dammit...
 
Looks like it would match up well with the S &W 9mm PCC we tested this weekend at the range.
 
Jinxycat said:
Thanks for the heads up - this looks like a good fit for me, but OOS online now.
Huh, sure enough.

Just got back from running errands; my local store showed 3 in stock but there was no employee at the register in sporting goods (SHOCKER!) so I stood by the counter for about 5 minutes before saying screw it and just ordered them in the app for pickup later.

10 minutes ago I got a text saying that the order is ready so I guess we’ll see. I did make sure to select “don’t substitute this item with a similar one if OOS” in the app just in case. Hopefully they come back. I did think about just ordering them online but figured I stood a good chance of being able to snag a couple at my local store since it’s not a super busy Walmart and these deals tend to last longer than they do in metro areas.

A bit disappointed I don’t live near Comixbooks so he could bring them out to me himself! :D
 
OOS online and not available @ any Walmart near me... my luck with any Walmart deals continues to be zero. Which is ~OK as one thing I really do not enjoy is going to Walmart.
 
I didn't feel like going back out yesterday just to pick up my order, so went today at lunch. I just did the pickup where they bring it out to your car; easy peasy.

I only opened one of `em so far, but there is no blade wobble on the first example. The action is of course not buttery smooth like a Benchmade, but it is not bad at all and might respond quite nicely to some oil. I'll be extremely pleased at $10/knife as long as the D2 was properly heat treated. Pretty sick little knife for the price imo. I normally prefer a slightly smaller knife for pocket carry, but this one's light enough to feel like a smaller knife while having the extra utility of the longer blade. Could be happy with this one clipping it into a pocket or sticking it in a drawer.

Very pleased! Just wish I hadn't posted them 5 minutes before they sold out online, lol

IMG_1608.JPG
 
A bit off-topic But I remember buying these balisong butterfly knives from meritline years before they closed for $5 each and they appeared to be an exact clone (box, butterfly logos etc) of the $200 benchmade equivalent. I’m not a “pro” but its movement even felt good.

My point is once someone puts out the effort to fine tunely develop something like a knife it’s not that hard or expensive to reap the benefits of someone else’s work and clone it for cheap.
 
hardware_failure said:
A bit off-topic But I remember buying these balisong butterfly knives from meritline years before they closed for $5 each and they appeared to be an exact clone (box, butterfly logos etc) of the $200 benchmade equivalent. I’m not a “pro” but its movement even felt good.

My point is once someone puts out the effort to fine tunely develop something like a knife it’s not that hard or expensive to reap the benefits of someone else’s work and clone it for cheap.
Clones almost always cheap out on materials; especially the blade which is the most important part. This generally means it doesn't hold an edge worth a damn and the blade will break easily.
 
Shows back in stock now. Says it can't ship to me here in CA and unavailable at local stores. Anybody know if it's some stupid CA law restricting it? It doesn't seem any different than knives I've already seen here so I don't know what the problem is.
 
chili dog said:
Shows back in stock now. Says it can't ship to me here in CA and unavailable at local stores. Anybody know if it's some stupid CA law restricting it? It doesn't seem any different than knives I've already seen here so I don't know what the problem is.
might be the release mechanism. seems to be an issue up here too...
 
chili dog said:
Shows back in stock now. Says it can't ship to me here in CA and unavailable at local stores. Anybody know if it's some stupid CA law restricting it? It doesn't seem any different than knives I've already seen here so I don't know what the problem is.
There really shouldn't be any restrictions on it according to CA laws of knifes, folding knives have no restriction on length in CA, unless there's some sort of assisted spring mechanism which turns the classification this as a switch blade, or some idiot at Walmart entered this as a switch blade. It could be one of those things that this has regional stock maybe? And your region no longer has any?
 
If the lock is spring loaded does that make it a switch blade? I know gravity knives are legal by me, switch blades are not, but not sure if this is still considered a gravity knife if there is a spring in the locking mechanism. I would assume Walmart would just say f**k it and not sell it than sell it and get sued if it was even a little questionable.
 
I'm by no mean an expert but I believe any mechanical assist to open the knife counts as a switch blade. I watched videos of this and it seems they were just flicked open with the thumb, but unsure if there is a spring mechanism helping open it though. Like if you were un practiced with opening a folding knife with your thumb would this just pop open for you?
 
sfsuphysics said:
I'm by no mean an expert but I believe any mechanical assist to open the knife counts as a switch blade. I watched videos of this and it seems they were just flicked open with the thumb, but unsure if there is a spring mechanism helping open it though. Like if you were un practiced with opening a folding knife with your thumb would this just pop open for you?
There is a difference between assisted opening and automatic opening. In assisted opening knives there is usually a spring bar, but it's not significant enough to open at the push of a button/release ("loaded, ready to go"). Often the assisted opening knives need some sort of push on a thumb stud or a back flipper, not just a wrist flick / inertia.

But yes, with practice knives like this one (I don't own this one so speaking only about other knives) can typically be flipped open relatively easily by hand.
 
I am also in CA, and it says it is unavailable in my zip code.... something about these runs afoul of California's laws presumably. This sort of thing happens, browsing certain products online I have encountered a number of items that can not be shipped to CA, presumably in many of these cases due to environmental laws.
 
atarione said:
I am also in CA, and it says it is unavailable in my zip code.... something about these runs afoul of California's laws presumably. This sort of thing happens, browsing certain products online I have encountered a number of items that can not be shipped to CA, presumably in many of these cases due to environmental laws.
I think they are just out of stock. I can add it to my cart but it tells me it is unavailable for me in PA, and I seriously doubt they would restrict it in my state.
 
kirbyrj said:
I think they are just out of stock. I can add it to my cart but it tells me it is unavailable for me in PA, and I seriously doubt they would restrict it in my state.
Amusingly it has gone back out of stock again in between my post and your reply.

When I tried to add it they said it was in stock as soon as I tried to add it to the cart, I got the message this item is not able to be shipped to (my California Zip Code). The message was specifically saying it wasn't able to be shipped due to my location.
 
atarione said:
Amusingly it has gone back out of stock again in between my post and your reply.

When I tried to add it they said it was in stock as soon as I tried to add it to the cart, I got the message this item is not able to be shipped to (my California Zip Code). The message was specifically saying it wasn't able to be shipped due to my location.
Happened to me as well. Made the order and they cancelled it after 3 days :|
 
I have used a couple of their knives and they're holding their own vs buck knives and some others. Boned out 4 deer with my buddies with it....They talked shit until they were sharpening and mine was still going.
 
Randomly checked the WM app this morning, and these are back in stock for me locally. Inventory levels might be better now - YMMV.
 
