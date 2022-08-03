[H]OT - 5800x3D -$377 + Free shipping.

Yeah - best available gaming processor is now well under $400 @ Antonline ebay store
Pop in code TECHSAVE10 for an additional 10% off - $419 - $41.90(10%) = $377
Great seller - as some of you know, just got the 5900x for $328 from them - shipped and received in less than 48 hours.
Enjoy!
