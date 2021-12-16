[H] got sued by Infinity Phantom Gaming? Circa 2004

R

RS_Surge

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 13, 2020
Messages
91
Old news, but stumbled upon this old Screensavers episode that states [H] got sued by Infinium Gaming?
I was a [H] Lurker back then and watched the Screensavers in the XP time period, so I was just watching it for nostalgia purposes.

Any old [H] members remember that incident? What ever happened to the lawsuit?

My apologies if this is posted in the wrong section. I'm not sure where to post it.
Subject comes up at the 6:00 mark
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,534
yes, it was dropped or [H] won, cant remember. infinium was 100% bs. use the search button, there is still a bunch of stuff in the forum, though you might need to pony up for a genmay sub and spell it correctly ;).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top