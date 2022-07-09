[H] Discord? PC Building/Enthusiast Discord server?

Operaghost
[H]ard|Gawd
- Jun 4, 2004
- 1,266
Looking for a discord server with essentially the same purpose of the [H] forums.
I'm going to build a new PC to replace my 11 year old one, so I'm quite out of the loop. It's much easier to ask questions, and get feedback about stuff in real time, rather than posting threads all over the forums.
Anyone know of any discord servers for us PC/Gaming enthusiasts?
