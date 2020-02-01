GX950 help

Hey guys I purchased a bnib Asus ROG GX950 a few months ago and finally started using it. Love the feel but, one problem I cannot find any software to control dpi & sensitivity etc. The Asus website have not released software since 2012.



I have tried the asus armoury suite but it doesnt recognize the mouse at all. Does anyone have any suggestions so I can adjust setting and assign buttons?



TIA!