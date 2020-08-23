GV-R939G1 GAMING-8GD GPU BURNT INTEGRATED CIRCUIT || HELP!

F

fransguitar

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2020
Messages
3
Hi, I'm new to the forum and I need help with this, can anyone help me?
So a friend of mine gave me this graphics card as an extra for buying from him some parts for my new pc. He told me it wasn't working and I found out why. One of the integrated circuits is completely burnt. If anyone could tell the name of this circuit I may be able to buy one and fix it. I have already tested all the fuses and they are fine.
DSCN0633.png
IMG_20200823_155119.jpg
DSCN0637.png
 
A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
7,188
What's the GPU model?

NVM it's in title


Can you get a better picture of the damaged IC? Try and get what little markings are legible
 
F

fransguitar

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2020
Messages
3
alxlwson said:
What's the GPU model?

NVM it's in title


Can you get a better picture of the damaged IC? Try and get what little markings are legible
Click to expand...
The second picture is the one with the best quality. That is literally all you can see: "...202S" and "...724T" something like that. If someone has the same GPU it would be easier to know.
 
A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
7,188
fransguitar said:
The second picture is the one with the best quality. That is literally all you can see: "...202S" and "...724T" something like that. If someone has the same GPU it would be easier to know.
Click to expand...
It's hard to read because the forum compresses the image.
 
F

fransguitar

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2020
Messages
3
alxlwson said:
It's hard to read because the forum compresses the image.
Click to expand...
It is impossible to read, that is the point. I need to know the exact name but the only reference I have is the "...202S" and "...724T". Even with better quality you won´t be able to see what it says.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
gv-r939g1 gaming-8gd integrated circuit
Top