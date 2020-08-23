GV-R939G1 GAMING-8GD GPU BURNT INTEGRATED CIRCUIT || HELP!

fransguitar
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 23, 2020
- Messages
- 3
Hi, I'm new to the forum and I need help with this, can anyone help me?
So a friend of mine gave me this graphics card as an extra for buying from him some parts for my new pc. He told me it wasn't working and I found out why. One of the integrated circuits is completely burnt. If anyone could tell the name of this circuit I may be able to buy one and fix it. I have already tested all the fuses and they are fine.
So a friend of mine gave me this graphics card as an extra for buying from him some parts for my new pc. He told me it wasn't working and I found out why. One of the integrated circuits is completely burnt. If anyone could tell the name of this circuit I may be able to buy one and fix it. I have already tested all the fuses and they are fine.