Guys, can you advise from your own experience?

In general, I worked quite a lot and tried to save free moneyAnd here I have accumulated quite a good amountI was looking for where to invest the amount for a long period with a good profitAnd decided to find my happiness in cryptocurrencyAnd stumbled upon an interesting project, which I had already heard aboutThere just can increase your capital, it suits meAnd it is also possible to earn just by playingAnyway, it's called Sabai Ecoverse.If you've heard of it, you can tell me what it's like.Or you can watch and tell me your opinion