Guy damages rare collectible graphics card :(

Keep in mind too that the power budgets on GPUs exploded during that time. For all intents and purposes, the AGP slot was only designed to push 50W of power. I just looked up some info and the Ti4600 reference card didn't have any auxiliary power connectors on it, so obviously that card was < 50W draw. The 5800 series was a big leap as it required external power, and also needed to cool that beast. I'm not sure if anyone had a shroud cooler like that before the 5800 came out, so it might have been the original pioneer in that market. (Maybe a 3rd party was testing a design like that, I'm not sure)Boy GPU shroud have come a long way.
got any other prototypes / review samples?Damn shame. I’d love to have a 5800 Ultra. Nathan, the creator of the vid is a great guy and makes some great retro videos. Here’s a rare gem I picked up last week. I’m a collector as well.
JealousI have some review/engineering samples. I’m still going through them as I picked up a lot of them last week. Some of them are pretty beat up though.
Only the FX 5800 Ultra, that's all i gotDon’t be. I’m sure you got some great cards
Now I’m jealous. I want one too...Only the FX 5800 Ultra, that's all i got
Here she is, spent 2+ years on these forums posting for one before i struck gold:
why would flashing the bios change anything? Unless ocing the card fucked up the existing bios, but I dont think thats how things work?a collector friend of mine had this to say regarding the video: "did you try re-flashing the BIOS? Also, " Artifacts looks more like mem malfunction" ( borrow new mem from quadro fx1000 - they are quite cheap and not rare)"
Notice he said it died "after I installed drivers"... lol not quite.But I thought overclocking was safe?
AgreedI knew it would happen as soon as he turned the fan down. These old cards had no thermal protection.
Did I miss something, I thought he was turning up the 2d fan speed. I haven't used RT in a long time though so maybe I misunderstand the settings.I knew it would happen as soon as he turned the fan down. These old cards had no thermal protection.
At one point he was talking and turned the slider for the fan down, you could hear the fan get quiet, then it started with the artifacts, and he immediately turned it back up, but it was too late.Did I miss something, I thought he was turning up the 2d fan speed. I haven't used RT in a long time though so maybe I misunderstand the settings.
I have a Gainward Golden Sample Ultra/1800 XP 5950 Ultra, brand new in box and never installed in a system.Just a 5800 Ultra? From his excitement expected a 5950. Dude needs to lay off those aroma therapy candles.
Pics?I have a Gainward Golden Sample Ultra/1800 XP 5950 Ultra, brand new in box and never installed in a system.
Still have mine, though I did accidentally delid it at the time cause I had no idea what I was doing when trying to mount a waterblock on it. Worked great with on the die cooling, even pulled the wb off and replaced it with a zalman hsf some time later.I have a Gainward Golden Sample Ultra/1800 XP 5950 Ultra, brand new in box and never installed in a system.
Are the 5800 ultra that rare? Not to familiar with the 5 series. Jumped right over them to 6800, then 7800. The XFX 512gb 7950 AGP is the card I'd like to have. Now that is a rare bird. Weren't they the fastest AGP card? On team green anyway.Damn shame. I’d love to have a 5800 Ultra. Nathan, the creator of the vid is a great guy and makes some great retro videos. Here’s a rare gem I picked up last week. I’m a collector as well.
I should address some common questions and concerns here. -MOST LIKELY I did not actually kill the 5800 Ultra. Possible issues might be bad voltage/current regulation or cracked solder connections due to trauma (handling from mail carrier for example) or another cause. -The fan on the 5800 Ultra was NEVER turned off completely. It was briefly set at 34% at the lowest, 50% the rest of the time. -The card did not overheat. Temp was in the low 40s Celcius according to RivaTuner. -I did not touch the clockspeed settings. -I'm not crazy about the 5800 Ultra because it's good. Far from it. I'm crazy about it because it IS terrible, and exceptionally rare. It has amazing historical value in the world of consumer 3D graphics. -The 5800 Ultra does NOT work if that wasn't clear. So no, I will not test it against a Radeon 9700 Pro or similar unless it can be fixed. -The test system for the Riva 128ZX wasn't shown. It was my Windows 98SE PC. It IS equipped with a Universal AGP slot capable of 3.3v. Compatibility issues may be the result of a BIOS setting, an incompatible BIOS version, or even the chipset (VIA KT333). -Yes I have freakish (awesome) double jointed thumbs. It is the future evolution of human hands. BOW DOWN AND EMBRACE OUR DESTINY. ~~Please feel free to ask any other questions you may have (preferrably after actually watching the video) and I will edit this post with answers to the most common ones. THANK YOU to everyone contributing questions, concerns, suggestions and even sympathy! I love you all!
Not as rare, but can be hard to find. PM me if you want to sell the 5900 or 5950.The 5800 is rare? How about the 5900, 5900 XT, and 5950? I have those 3 in storage haha.
I have a BFG 6800 Ultra AGP. I was cleaning out some stuff last weekend and found the box for it
Had a guy wanted a pic.
BFG were great cards, when they worked. They had a bad run for a while.This one is moving on to another forum member. And I also miss BFG, they were the shit one day, gone the next. In those days I didn't really keep up with new stuff coming out, just built a new system every few years. Looked for BFG one day and they had vanished.
The card wasn't actually supposed to run the fan at 100% in 2D mode. Idle temp was in the 40s (yes the GPU has a temp reader, perhaps one of the first) . Hardly at critical levels. Normally the fan runs at 50% on the desktop, and the numerous times I've gotten the card to boot up since, it was running at the correct speed. I briefly lowered the speed to 34%, and the artifacts started immediately after. I think that's more coincidence though.At one point he was talking and turned the slider for the fan down, you could hear the fan get quiet, then it started with the artifacts, and he immediately turned it back up, but it was too late.