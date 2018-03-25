Guy damages rare collectible graphics card :(

I should address some common questions and concerns here. -MOST LIKELY I did not actually kill the 5800 Ultra. Possible issues might be bad voltage/current regulation or cracked solder connections due to trauma (handling from mail carrier for example) or another cause. -The fan on the 5800 Ultra was NEVER turned off completely. It was briefly set at 34% at the lowest, 50% the rest of the time. -The card did not overheat. Temp was in the low 40s Celcius according to RivaTuner. -I did not touch the clockspeed settings. -I'm not crazy about the 5800 Ultra because it's good. Far from it. I'm crazy about it because it IS terrible, and exceptionally rare. It has amazing historical value in the world of consumer 3D graphics. -The 5800 Ultra does NOT work if that wasn't clear. So no, I will not test it against a Radeon 9700 Pro or similar unless it can be fixed. -The test system for the Riva 128ZX wasn't shown. It was my Windows 98SE PC. It IS equipped with a Universal AGP slot capable of 3.3v. Compatibility issues may be the result of a BIOS setting, an incompatible BIOS version, or even the chipset (VIA KT333). -Yes I have freakish (awesome) double jointed thumbs. It is the future evolution of human hands. BOW DOWN AND EMBRACE OUR DESTINY. ~~Please feel free to ask any other questions you may have (preferrably after actually watching the video) and I will edit this post with answers to the most common ones. THANK YOU to everyone contributing questions, concerns, suggestions and even sympathy! I love you all!