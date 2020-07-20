Guru3d does an in depth review of the EK Magnitude cpu waterblock.

Smoked Brisket
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 477
The review is very technical, well done and worth a read. Here is the link: https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/choosing-the-optmal-zen2-ek-waterblock-review,1.html
One thing the article notes is that there is no benefit from having an all metal block vs say copper and plexi. Something I had always wondered about.
One thing the article notes is that there is no benefit from having an all metal block vs say copper and plexi. Something I had always wondered about.