Guru3d does an in depth review of the EK Magnitude cpu waterblock.

5150Joker

5150Joker

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
3,965
I never thought all metal would be any better than metal/plexi because for these types of blocks flow rate and channel design is what determines how good it will perform. I always get a blinged out RGB EKWB cpu/gpu block and the performance never disappoints.
 
Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
477
5150Joker said:
Well to this day I only buy copper blocks(no nickel plated)nickel is supposed to be better. I never disagreed with that but when Danger Den was around it was all about copper and nothing in between. So I always buy copper blocks(no nickel plating). Looks like I was right? I am telling you that is a good article with some interesting info.
 
D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,169
Full metal has more thermal mass so in certain situations it can help a bit but I'd just get whichever one you like better. Full metal is always better for durability so you don't have to worry about the plastic cracking though.
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,130
I can't see how you'd crack the plastic unless you were to completely abuse it. This is some pretty thick stuff.

As for cooling, no having all metal is going to do a lot of nothing vs plastic top. The heat source is under the block not on top of it. Coolant removes heat from the metal. In other words you have a barrier metal and then water between the heat source and the plastic top.

If you're in a scenario where a metal top is heating up to any significant degree you have far bigger problems.
 
