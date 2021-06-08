Guilty Gear -Strive

New Guilty Gear! Launching on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. If pre-purchased on console, it's out today! Steam version is out on June 11.



















Is there any interest for this here? I owned Xrd and didn't play it all that much, but I'm thinking to take Strive more seriously. From the footage of real matches that I've seen, I really like the flow of momentum and how combat gets reset with a wall break (looks like that is inspired a bit from Dragon Ball Fighterz). The only real bummer right now is that I will be on PC and there is no cross-platform play.