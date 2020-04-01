Guild Wars 2

Anyone out there playing this with a fast Intel CPU, preferably something like a 9900K with an all-core close to 5GHz, and also something like an RTX 2070?



According to lore, the game's renderer is somewhat single-threaded. In particular, if you get into a crowded world boss fight with 50+ players all throwing flashy attacks, the framerate can drop. Back when I had a 1060, I'd see lows of ~10fps, as reported by the game. I upgraded to a 2070, and now I'm seeing mininums of ~18fps, which is nice, but I've been wondering if something faster than a Ryzen 3600X would give me higher minimums (HWInfo64 generally shows a couple of cores at ~4.2GHz at these times.)



Overall I'm really happy with this CPU, but I wonder if I can get enough performance increase in this admittedly limited scenario to be worth going to the effort of upgrading CPU, motherboard, etc., etc. (Oh--also, I run a modded Minecraft setup (Enigmatica 2, if anyone cares) that takes around 5-10 solid minutes to start up because it's doing so much work, and I kinda wonder if that could be improved with, say, a 9900K overclocked.)