Guide for Checking/Updating Seagate Hard Drive Firmware

DISCLAIMER: I'M NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR DATA LOSS, ALWAYS HAVE A BACKUP!
The official Seagate documentation is a lot to go through, so let's make a quick and easy guide! This will assume you have direct access to the hard drives (e.g. a HBA in "IT" Mode or directly hooked to the SATA/SAS port on your motherboard). Do not attempt if you are using a hardware RAID controller. This also assumes you can create a bootable flash drive from a Windows machine.
And there you have it. Following this you will have succesfully updated your Seagate hard drive's firmware. Should you do this? It's ultimately up to you. Seagate does not provide detailed changelogs but you can read what they say about firmware updates here
On Linux/Unix you can utilize smartmontools, substituting /dev/da0 for your actual device name.
In a Windows environment, you can run the following command in an elevated command prompt:
Code:
smartctl --xall /dev/da0 | grep -i firmware
Code:
wmic diskdrive get caption, firmwarerevision
Go to the Seagate Download Finder
Enter your drive's serial number and Region / Country, and check the box after reading the EULA.
Under the Downloads and Actions section select "Click here" to download the firmware.
Insert a flash drive (I'd recommend 4GB or higher) that you're prepared to format and lose everything on.
Extract the .zip archive, navigate to the "bootable tools" folder and run the usbBootMaker.exe (in my case this file was SeaChest_RC_3.3.1_07-29-2022__10-19-28.usbBootMaker.exe)
Run through the setup, selecting your flash drive as the target. After it completes the bootable environment is ready, but it doesn't automatically copy the firmware over.
Copy the file from the firmware folder (in my instance LongsPeakExosX20SATA-STD-512E-SN03.LOD) to the root of the prepared flash drive
The flash drive will end up looking something like this:
Boot off of the UEFI partition on the flash drive on your system with the drives directly connected.
It will boot into a TinyCoreLinux distribution and should automatically list your drives. In my case (drives connected to LSI card in IT Mode) it didn't show them at startup. But re-running the show command listed them a minute or so after initial boot.
To show the drives issue:
To execute updating the firmware on the target run the following command (substituting /dev/sg8 for your device and LongsPeakExos.... for your actual firmware file)
Seagate recommends no more than 4 at a time, so I would suggest to reboot and do the process on the targets in this case.
After you're done you can issue the scan command command again to verify the drives are updated
Code:
sudo SeaChest_Firmware --scan
Code:
sudo SeaChest_Firmware -d /dev/sg8 --downloadFW LongsPeakExosX20SATA-STD-512E-SN03.LOD
And there you have it. Following this you will have succesfully updated your Seagate hard drive's firmware. Should you do this? It's ultimately up to you. Seagate does not provide detailed changelogs but you can read what they say about firmware updates here