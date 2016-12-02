Guide: Fix for slow Windows 7 update after fresh install (Nov 2016)

Guide: Fix for slow Windows 7 update after fresh install (April 2017)
Working with several windows 7 installations a day I have done some research on how to make this a painless as possible for myself and keep a system fast to update.
Side benefits of this is there is currently less than 40 important updates to download once you followed this guide
Please note that all updates used here are considered "for the mass public" by Microsoft, So there should be no system specific updates or other weird updates that could cause issues... if you trust good ol' MS.
Its a good idea to download the updates ahead of time and disable Windows automatic updates or disconnect from the internet while following the guide.
Disabling windows defender while doing this might speed up the process slightly.
Commands to easily disable these services are:
net stop "windows update"
net stop "windows defender"
These needs to be run from an elevated command prompt (admin rights)
THE GUIDE:
Step 0: Getting the media
You might have lost it scratched it or it wasn't supplied for you.
If you have a Retail license key you can download it directly from Microsoft at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows7
If you have an OEM license key, Microsoft don't offer this service for you, and you need to contact you OEM supplier, or download it from http://mirror.corenoc.de/digitalrivercontent.net. This place also has direct links to Microsoft MD5 and SHA1 checksums of the ISO files so you can easily verify that these are indeed untouched since they left Microsoft, and thereby safe to use.
Step1: Installing the unofficial Service pack 2
KB3020369 - April 2015 servicing stack update for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2
KB3125574 - Convenience rollup update for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Reboot
Step2: Installing Internet Explorer 11 pre-updates (optional)
KB2670838 - Platform update for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
KB2729094 - An update for the Segoe UI symbol font in Windows 7 and in Windows Server 2008 R2 is available
KB2834140 - "0x00000050" Stop error after you install update 2670838 on a computer that is running Windows 7 SP1 or Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Reboot (Required before IE11 will install)
Step3: Installing Internt Explorer 11 (optional)
IE11-Windows6.1-x64-en-us.exe - Internet Explorer 11 is now available
Reboot
Step4: Monthly updates packages
KB3172605 - July 2016 update rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
KB3179573 - August 2016 update rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
KB4038777 - September 12, 2017—KB4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
Reboot
There you go.
A nice an pretty up to date system that can download updates fast.
The updates for this guide take up around 1GB of space.
Enjoy.
DOWNLOAD PREPARED ISO:
Windows7 x64 SP2 IE11 USB3 NVME 1709 English.iso
My Personal ISO with the updates slip streamed into it.
Note that this include a reg edit that sets drive letters in front of the label in explorer, instead of after. "(C system" instead of "System (C"
Also Dot net 4.7 Installer is on the media (Does not autoinstall)
USB 3.0 and NVME support is added
-- Edit --
Click on the KB number for a link to the download of the update.
Click on the description to get to the documentation for the update
-- Edit 2017-01-03 --
Updated for the December Rollup update
-- Edit 2017-01-05 --
Added Link to my Prepared .ISO for easiness
-- Edit 2017-01-13 --
Updated Links and .ISO with January Update
-- Edit 2017-03-19 --
Updated with links for march 20017 update that replaces January 20017 update.
New iso updated. also contains USB3 drivers for easier install on newer computers
-- Edit 2017-04-16 --
Updated with link for April 2017 updates that replaces March 2017 update
New .ISO with April updates. Size now fits single layer DVD-R media due to better compression in install.wim
-- Edit 2017-06-16 --
Updated with link for June 2017 update
New .ISO with June 2017 update
-- Edit 2017-8-16 --
Updated link with August 2017 Update
New .ISO with August 2017 Update and NVME support (Samsung and Intel)
Last edited: