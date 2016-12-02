Guide: Fix for slow Windows 7 update after fresh install (Nov 2016)

Guide: Fix for slow Windows 7 update after fresh install (April 2017)


Working with several windows 7 installations a day I have done some research on how to make this a painless as possible for myself and keep a system fast to update.
Side benefits of this is there is currently less than 40 important updates to download once you followed this guide

Please note that all updates used here are considered "for the mass public" by Microsoft, So there should be no system specific updates or other weird updates that could cause issues... if you trust good ol' MS.

Its a good idea to download the updates ahead of time and disable Windows automatic updates or disconnect from the internet while following the guide.
Disabling windows defender while doing this might speed up the process slightly.

Commands to easily disable these services are:
net stop "windows update"
net stop "windows defender"
These needs to be run from an elevated command prompt (admin rights)



THE GUIDE:

Step 0: Getting the media
You might have lost it scratched it or it wasn't supplied for you.
If you have a Retail license key you can download it directly from Microsoft at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows7
If you have an OEM license key, Microsoft don't offer this service for you, and you need to contact you OEM supplier, or download it from http://mirror.corenoc.de/digitalrivercontent.net. This place also has direct links to Microsoft MD5 and SHA1 checksums of the ISO files so you can easily verify that these are indeed untouched since they left Microsoft, and thereby safe to use.


Step1: Installing the unofficial Service pack 2
KB3020369 - April 2015 servicing stack update for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2
KB3125574 - Convenience rollup update for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Reboot

Step2: Installing Internet Explorer 11 pre-updates (optional)
KB2670838 - Platform update for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
KB2729094 - An update for the Segoe UI symbol font in Windows 7 and in Windows Server 2008 R2 is available
KB2834140 - "0x00000050" Stop error after you install update 2670838 on a computer that is running Windows 7 SP1 or Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Reboot (Required before IE11 will install)

Step3: Installing Internt Explorer 11 (optional)
IE11-Windows6.1-x64-en-us.exe - Internet Explorer 11 is now available
Reboot

Step4: Monthly updates packages
KB3172605 - July 2016 update rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
KB3179573 - August 2016 update rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
KB4038777 - September 12, 2017—KB4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
Reboot



There you go.
A nice an pretty up to date system that can download updates fast.
The updates for this guide take up around 1GB of space.

Enjoy.



DOWNLOAD PREPARED ISO:
Windows7 x64 SP2 IE11 USB3 NVME 1709 English.iso

My Personal ISO with the updates slip streamed into it.
Note that this include a reg edit that sets drive letters in front of the label in explorer, instead of after. "(C:) system" instead of "System (C:)"
Also Dot net 4.7 Installer is on the media (Does not autoinstall)
USB 3.0 and NVME support is added



-- Edit --
Click on the KB number for a link to the download of the update.
Click on the description to get to the documentation for the update

-- Edit 2017-01-03 --
Updated for the December Rollup update

-- Edit 2017-01-05 --
Added Link to my Prepared .ISO for easiness

-- Edit 2017-01-13 --
Updated Links and .ISO with January Update

-- Edit 2017-03-19 --
Updated with links for march 20017 update that replaces January 20017 update.
New iso updated. also contains USB3 drivers for easier install on newer computers

-- Edit 2017-04-16 --
Updated with link for April 2017 updates that replaces March 2017 update
New .ISO with April updates. Size now fits single layer DVD-R media due to better compression in install.wim

-- Edit 2017-06-16 --
Updated with link for June 2017 update
New .ISO with June 2017 update

-- Edit 2017-8-16 --
Updated link with August 2017 Update
New .ISO with August 2017 Update and NVME support (Samsung and Intel)
 
Thanks - I'm going to give this a try. I've got a Alienware m11x laptop that just spins at the windows 7 update after a fresh re-image.
 
You forgot
KB3185278 - September 2016 update rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
(KB3197868, the November quality rollup, will install the security update from October, but you're missing September's rollup.)

I would also suggest anyone who wants to more closely mind what's being installed going forward, only install the security only updates each month.
Security only updates have to be downloaded from the Windows catalog but links are provided in the KB article pages.
A good page to bookmark would be https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/22801/windows-7-and-windows-server-2008-r2-update-history
 
zero2dash said:
You forgot
KB3185278 - September 2016 update rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
(KB3197868, the November quality rollup, will install the security update from October, but you're missing September's rollup.)

I would also suggest anyone who wants to more closely mind what's being installed going forward, only install the security only updates each month.
Security only updates have to be downloaded from the Windows catalog but links are provided in the KB article pages.
A good page to bookmark would be https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/22801/windows-7-and-windows-server-2008-r2-update-history
No i didn't.
If you read the documentation for October update you will realise it contains September updates as well
and since November contains all of October...


Also even if you don't believe Microsofts own documentation I did test it with Semptember updates and this is the results:

First
With September updates : you need 39critical updates
Without September updates: you need 39 critical updates

Second
Once you install the November update you will see that Semptember updates disappears from the Windows installed updates list. The others maintain

Third
If you install November before Semptember. Semptember will say "hey I'm not for this machine".


Have you tested if it works by installing the security updates only?


Also please read the page you are linking to it will help bring down bringing misinformation into a debate.
You are linking to the very page that says you are wrong In regards to the monthly updates.
 
SvenBent

Commands to easily disable these services are:
net stop "windows updates"
net stop "windows defender"

should be
net stop "windows update"

And you have to right click on a command EXE and run as administrator or you will get access denied.
 
Archaea said:
SvenBent

Commands to easily disable these services are:
net stop "windows updates"
net stop "windows defender"

should be
net stop "windows update"

And you have to right click on a command EXE and run as administrator or you will get access denied.
Thank you I'll fix the typo
and yes those command require windows admin rights
 
Alternate and/or permanent methods to disabling the 2 services from admin command prompt or powershell

sc config "windefend" start= disabled
sc stop "windefend"
-or-
net stop windefend

sc config "wuauserv" start= disabled
sc stop "wuauserv"
-or-
net stop wuauserv

BTW excellent guide. I'll be using this from here on out for VMs & low-end systems with Windows 7.
 
Thank you for this, I would be very grateful if you could do a similar guide for Windows 8.1.
 
I'm about to do a clean install of Win7...

Should I first use Windows Update to get Service Pack 1, and then download and install the Convenience Rollup for SP1?
 
Ran into a system that still hung on checking for updates and it turned out that the default power option of turning off hard disks was interfering even after following this guide. Worked great after turning that option off :D
 
wyqtor said:
Thank you for this, I would be very grateful if you could do a similar guide for Windows 8.1.
Click to expand...
Sadly i dont get to work on that many win8 machines and i newer owned the OS. so my experince on that OS is pretty low


Scream And Fly said:
I'm about to do a clean install of Win7...
Should I first use Windows Update to get Service Pack 1, and then download and install the Convenience Rollup for SP1?
Click to expand...

if you install media does not contain SP! alrady i would suggest to downloade the iso from the link and get the install media with SP1.
if this is no an option ( wierd language) then i would suggest to downloade SP1 seperatly before installing windows 7
then go ahead and
install windows 7 noSP
Install SP1
follow guide

PliotronX said:
Ran into a system that still hung on checking for updates and it turned out that the default power option of turning off hard disks was interfering even after following this guide. Worked great after turning that option off :D
Click to expand...

How did you figure out it was the HDD sleep timer.
just the windows built in HDD sleep funktione or something else ?
 
Nice writeup, SvenBent. Appreciate the effort. I guess that's a little more granular than just using the WSUS Offline Update tool as a 1-click solution, but whatever gets the job done. Windows Defender is also utterly useless so I'll verify that all my 8.1 PC's and VM's have that disabled.
 
Or people could just integrate simplix's Update Pack into a new install.wim and then clean install and have basically nothing to download or update after that's done. ;)
 
PliotronX

PliotronX

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2000
Messages
2,070
I always keep a slipstreamed version with me but since I don't do the majority of OS installations, my coworkers come to me when the updates get hung. This four step guide has been working 100% so far; after the final reboot following the fourth batch, "checking for updates" takes 5-10 minutes and there aren't as many updates to download and install from that. All told, a fresh 7 SP1 installation can be fully up to date in less than an hour (granted the one under an hour was in a VM on our gig fiber).

I have created a little package (720MB) of these updates and a script that does everything and then reboots in two flavors. The first is a ZIP archive and the CMD script will run if the ZIP is extracted to C:\Windows Update Fix\ - this one is for those concerned about running an EXE as admin from a random guy on the internet.

The script will install IE11 so if you don't want IE11, just remove that line and run it. Without it, you will have to manually reboot after it's done. The script shows a command prompt box that just shows "shutting down Windows Defender" and doesn't look like it's doing anything for several minutes but if you look in Task Manager, Trusted Installer is running those updates. If you have any doubt about the script at all, just take the ZIP as a compilation of SvenBent's list of updates.

[Links updated with November Update]
Download link (720MB)
!IJV34X82X6-Tk67292Gy_SbibWKS98UfaEt5R_h7dxI

The second flavor is an EXE that will extract and run the script. As close to one-click as you can get but it needs to be run as admin to pass on the privilege to the CMD script.

Download link (720MB)
!DYqs0t3JPL025r4AecYmHkCva_pCSsXfnqOmZYSr84g


qPOO03q.png


It will save tons of time for my coworkers and I hope it helps somebody else. I am not one to post anything against the rules so I apologize if anyone gets a notice about it. The steps SvenBent posted indeed work and I was just trying to help :)

SvenBent said:
How did you figure out it was the HDD sleep timer.
just the windows built in HDD sleep funktione or something else ?
Click to expand...
Purely experimentation, I had applied the Simplix update pack which I have had good luck with and it was still hung on checking for updates over the weekend. We were running out of time with the computer and almost reinstalled Windows!

edit- fixed EXE link
 
ah i see

that why i prefer to just do the major updates packages. sometimes those "homemad" update packages contains system specific updates that might be bad on other system.
i had that issues for a while when using an full download manager that just donwloaded all the updates. when i slipstreamede them my install media, on some system i would get weird behavior.

with the above list has been working on above 200 system before posting and probably around another 200 system by now.
C2D I3 I5 I7 laptop and desktop. and a few AMD based computers as well ( sadly 95% of the system i get is intel so i can do much testing on AMD machines)
 
PliotronX

PliotronX

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2000
Messages
2,070
SvenBent said:
ah i see

that why i prefer to just do the major updates packages. sometimes those "homemad" update packages contains system specific updates that might be bad on other system.
i had that issues for a while when using an full download manager that just donwloaded all the updates. when i slipstreamede them my install media, on some system i would get weird behavior.

with the above list has been working on above 200 system before posting and probably around another 200 system by now.
C2D I3 I5 I7 laptop and desktop. and a few AMD based computers as well ( sadly 95% of the system i get is intel so i can do much testing on AMD machines)
Click to expand...
Good call! I think I will slipstream a disc with only these and security updates!
 
The simplix Update Pack doesn't have anything you don't want aka the retroactive telemetry/etc crap Microsoft is pushing with the traditional Windows Update stuff nowadays. simplix is quite careful in what the Update Pack adds as part of the integration with each new one released after the monthly "Patch Tuesday" updates; the delay is because of him doing research into what can be safely installed and what should be avoided at all costs and so far in using that Update Pack for the past 2+ years I've never had a single issue with it, ever.

As I've stated in the past, I know a lot of folks balk on even the consideration of it because it's provided and hosted by a Russian site (which is because simplix is Russian, of course) but for myself and only speaking for myself it's been a tremendously useful addition to my toolkit over the years so I have no qualms in recommending it for creating a fully integrated install.wim file for Windows 7 (any versions). It's up to anyone else whether they want to use it, obviously, but for me it's absolutely invaluable these days.

Edit:
Guess I should have added that the newest standalone updates to "fix" Windows Update being slow may not be part of the Update Pack since they're somewhat questionable - the belief is that Microsoft broke Windows Update on purpose so they could get people to install updates that supposedly fix the slow bullshit but in the process those fixer updates also do other things as well, kinda sneaky sneaky shit if you get my drift. There's never been any absolute proof of it but even so, it's obvious that Microsoft has made changes to Windows Update that are purposely causing users of Windows 7/8/8.1 troubles that simply should not exist as a way of frustrating people into moving to Windows 10.

So fuck you, Microsoft, I don't think so. ;)
 
Tiberian said:
The simplix Update Pack doesn't have anything you don't want aka the retroactive telemetry/etc crap Microsoft is pushing with the traditional Windows Update stuff nowadays. simplix is quite careful in what the Update Pack adds as part of the integration with each new one released after the monthly "Patch Tuesday" updates; the delay is because of him doing research into what can be safely installed and what should be avoided at all costs and so far in using that Update Pack for the past 2+ years I've never had a single issue with it, ever.

As I've stated in the past, I know a lot of folks balk on even the consideration of it because it's provided and hosted by a Russian site (which is because simplix is Russian, of course) but for myself and only speaking for myself it's been a tremendously useful addition to my toolkit over the years so I have no qualms in recommending it for creating a fully integrated install.wim file for Windows 7 (any versions). It's up to anyone else whether they want to use it, obviously, but for me it's absolutely invaluable these days.
So fuck you, Microsoft, I don't think so. ;)
my problem is not with the hosting on a russian site. but there is a trust issue and sometimes you just don't want somebody else to have messed with your install. I never use a install source that has been modifired by 3rd party. i get them directly form MS or compared the MD%/sha1 against MS so I'm sure its a pure one.
and a lot of people are the same way. Less people involved mean less failure points and less unknown factors. and that can have an effect when your are pushing out hundreds of PC's.


i'm not saying using simplex updates are bad. but there benefits and trade offs and people values those differently.
 
Exactly, and I do verify everything that's done with the Update Pack since obviously computer security is something that must be done proactively by anyone these days, alas most computer users just don't have the knowledge let alone the patience to do the research necessary to be that secure. I check the Update Pack each month verifying the digital signatures on the updates as that can only be done by Microsoft as well as loading the Update Pack's results in a VM which then gets another check done with sfc /scannow to make sure every relevant system file is indeed the real thing unmodified.

I'm not saying everybody has to use the Update Pack, and obviously it's going to be the purview of many - yourself included - to do the integration yourself which is fine, there's no issue with that if you're one of those people with the time, knowledge, and inclination to do it since it's not a very easy thing to do overall no matter how well laid out the instructions might be expressed. :D

Just another way of doing things that provide the same results in the end, I suppose. There's that old saying about variety...
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,310
Updated this with the new December roll up update which replaces November update.
 
SvenBent, I appreciate the guide. What about the Win7-Sept-2016 Servicing stack? Is this needed? KB3177467.
 
I went through this guide, step-by-step (including downloading the SP1 iso from microsoft using my win7pro store bought copy).

Worked great!

My only question now -- what is windows update telling me since it says I'm missing SP1 (& I installed off the SP1 cd)...?

It also lists ~ 300MB of other updates that I'm not sure if I need or not or that are already covered by other roll-ups, sp1, etc.....ARGH.
 
How does it tell you that you are missing SP1 ?

After this guide you should have around 40 important updates still in the update list. That is normalt and probably some in optional updates as well ( The amount here is very varyings depending on drivers etc).
However the list of update should now pop up in around 6 mins instead of 16+ hours
 
SvenBent said:
How does it tell you that you are missing SP1 ?

After this guide you should have around 40 important updates still in the update list. That is normalt and probably some in optional updates as well ( The amount here is very varyings depending on drivers etc).
However the list of update should now pop up in around 6 mins instead of 16+ hours
It shows when I go to windows update and list the "important updates". I'll try to take a screenshot tonight so youi can see what I mean. It did return me a list pretty quickly :)
 
/dev/null said:
It shows when I go to windows update and list the "important updates". I'll try to take a screenshot tonight so you can see what I mean. It did return me a list pretty quickly :)
oh that a well known issue. I've seen that multiple times before. you just download that little updates. which then figures out you don't need any SP1 and its over.
 
SvenBent said:
DOWNLOAD PREPARED ISO:
Windows7 Eng 64 SP2 IE11 Jan2017.iso
My Personal ISO with the updates slip streamed into it.
Thanks for this may I ask what method/approach you used to create the installation image and ISO? I use the method/approach "Building a standard image of Windows 7" on Microsoft's Technet site (cannot post a link to it due to post count) but it results in a WIM file that is ~7GB while your ISO is only 4.3GB.

Also the ei.cfg file in your ISO sets installation to Ultimate Edition. Can this be edited (or deleted) to install the other editions such as Home Premium or Professional, or will it only work with Ultimate?
 
tcsenter said:
Thanks for this may I ask what method/approach you used to create the installation image and ISO? I use the method/approach "Building a standard image of Windows 7" on Microsoft's Technet site (cannot post a link to it due to post count) but it results in a WIM file that is ~7GB while your ISO is only 4.3GB.

Also the ei.cfg file in your ISO sets installation to Ultimate Edition. Can this be edited (or deleted) to install the other editions such as Home Premium or Professional, or will it only work with Ultimate?
1: I am simply integrating them with NTlite. its pretty easy that way
2: The ei.cfg is a mistake on my part . It should have been removed to open up for all install. im taking down the link and re uploading a fixed version later.
thank you for bringin this up
 
I just have a current copy of WSUS-Offline available.
I've found that even following this guide doesn't always work.
 
I use the Initial Update feature of Kaseya at my company to get new Windows 7 machines fully patched. If I am deploying a bunch of machines the same hardware and OS (like Enterprise) I'll prep one machine, get it fully patched with Kaseya, install other software, then sysprep and capture an image.

For general purposes, I created a slipstreamed Windows 7 Pro Retail ISO. I actually need to recreate it as its a few months out of date plus I maxed out rearms on the image. I will set up Windows 7 Pro, install Kaseya, run Initial Update, go to bed, then finish it in the morning.

EDIT: This bit me in the ass. 3 days into initial update the VHD for my VM is at 30GB. Going to revisit the manual way described in this thread.
 
#29
I haven't had an issue on around 400+ PC's I've installed so far.
I've had one guy report the install took forever but he also forgot to disable windows update.
Did you figure out a cause of this ?

Anyway i uploaded the january install again. this time with ei.cfg removed (multi install works now)
 
PliotronX said:
The second flavor is an EXE that will extract and run the script. As close to one-click as you can get but it needs to be run as admin to pass on the privilege to the CMD script.

Download link (720MB)
!0L0Hi8BfnSFsRQ0XWaptAHbsvRNgCI0sQOWIbJYrm8M
This download link for the .EXE appears to be broken or non-functional. The ZIP link works, though.
 
Went through the guide for Windows 7 Pro x64 SP1 retail. After the manual update Windows Updates showed 64 important updates and 4 optional updates available in less than 10 minutes, 456 MB total download. This method has been the fastest I've ever tested. Hardware is VM with 2 CPU, 4GB RAM, SSD storage, and Comcast 100MB pipe.
Thanks!
 
tcsenter said:
This download link for the .EXE appears to be broken or non-functional. The ZIP link works, though.
Ah, thank you! Looked like a browser copy/paste issue there. Fixed it :) I will update the packages with the November update because that works in my testing.
 
yeah i tottaly used my own guide yesterday and went through hell trying to update windows..... Protip.. when you work with VERY old system that has not been running for months/years. you might want to check the data/time DOH:banghead:
 
Telemtry Updates that will be on you windows update list to download after following this guide.
Hide these incase you dont want MS having thier telemtry running on your system


Important
+ KB071033 Update Windows Activation

Optional
+ KB2952664 Compatibility update for upgrading Windows 7
+ KB3021917 Update to Windows 7 SP1 for performance improvements
+ KB3068708 (replaces KB3022345) Update for customer experience and diagnostic telemetry
+ KB3080149 Update for customer experience and diagnostic telemetry

+ KB3184143 Remove software related to the Windows 10 free upgrade offer ( not telemetry but unneded)
 
kbuninstall.bat (remove telemetry and other unwanted updates)

Code: 
wusa /uninstall /kb:971033 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:2670838 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:2902907 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:2952664 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:2976987 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:2990214 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3021917 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3022345 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3035583 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3044374 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3050265 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3065987 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3068708 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3075249 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3075853 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3080149 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3081954 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3102810 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3112343 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3123862 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3135445 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3138612 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3138615 /norestart
wusa /uninstall /kb:3139929 /norestart

C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts

Code: 
127.0.0.1 a.ads1.msn.com
127.0.0.1 a.ads2.msads.net
127.0.0.1 a.ads2.msn.com
127.0.0.1 a.rad.msn.com
127.0.0.1 a-0001.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0002.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0003.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0004.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0005.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0006.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0007.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0008.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 a-0009.a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 ac3.msn.com
127.0.0.1 ad.doubleclick.net
127.0.0.1 adnexus.net
127.0.0.1 adnxs.com
127.0.0.1 ads.msn.com
127.0.0.1 ads1.msads.net
127.0.0.1 ads1.msn.com
127.0.0.1 aidps.atdmt.com
127.0.0.1 aka-cdn-ns.adtech.de
127.0.0.1 a-msedge.net
127.0.0.1 apps.skype.com
127.0.0.1 az361816.vo.msecnd.net
127.0.0.1 az512334.vo.msecnd.net
127.0.0.1 b.ads1.msn.com
127.0.0.1 b.ads2.msads.net
127.0.0.1 b.rad.msn.com
127.0.0.1 bs.serving-sys.com
127.0.0.1 c.atdmt.com
127.0.0.1 c.msn.com
127.0.0.1 ca.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 cache.datamart.windows.com
127.0.0.1 cdn.atdmt.com
127.0.0.1 cds26.ams9.msecn.net
127.0.0.1 choice.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 choice.microsoft.com.nstac.net
127.0.0.1 compatexchange.cloudapp.net
127.0.0.1 corp.sts.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 corpext.msitadfs.glbdns2.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 cs1.wpc.v0cdn.net
127.0.0.1 db3aqu.atdmt.com
127.0.0.1 df.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 diagnostics.support.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 diagnostics.support.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 ec.atdmt.com
127.0.0.1 fe2.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
127.0.0.1 feedback.microsoft-hohm.com
127.0.0.1 feedback.search.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 feedback.windows.com
127.0.0.1 flex.msn.com
127.0.0.1 g.msn.com
127.0.0.1 h1.msn.com
127.0.0.1 i1.services.social.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 i1.services.social.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 lb1.www.ms.akadns.net
127.0.0.1 live.rads.msn.com
127.0.0.1 m.adnxs.com
127.0.0.1 m.hotmail.com
127.0.0.1 msedge.net
127.0.0.1 msftncsi.com
127.0.0.1 msnbot-65-55-108-23.search.msn.com
127.0.0.1 msntest.serving-sys.com
127.0.0.1 oca.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 oca.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 pre.footprintpredict.com
127.0.0.1 preview.msn.com
127.0.0.1 pricelist.skype.com
127.0.0.1 rad.live.com
127.0.0.1 rad.msn.com
127.0.0.1 redir.metaservices.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 reports.wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 s.gateway.messenger.live.com
127.0.0.1 s0.2mdn.net
127.0.0.1 schemas.microsoft.akadns.net
127.0.0.1 secure.adnxs.com
127.0.0.1 secure.flashtalking.com
127.0.0.1 services.wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 settings-sandbox.data.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 settings-win.data.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 sls.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
127.0.0.1 spynet2.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 spynetalt.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 sqm.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 sqm.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 sqm.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 static.2mdn.net
127.0.0.1 statsfe1.ws.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 statsfe2.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
127.0.0.1 statsfe2.ws.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 survey.watson.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 telecommand.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 telecommand.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 telemetry.appex.bing.net
127.0.0.1 telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 telemetry.urs.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 view.atdmt.com
127.0.0.1 vortex.data.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 vortex-bn2.metron.live.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 vortex-bn2.metron.live.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 vortex-cy2.metron.live.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 vortex-cy2.metron.live.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 vortex-sandbox.data.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 vortex-win.data.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 watson.live.com
127.0.0.1 watson.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 watson.ppe.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 watson.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 watson.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
127.0.0.1 wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
127.0.0.1 www.msftncsi.com
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
21,093
later on this week I'm thinking about doing a fresh Windows 7 install on a spare hard drive...I'm going to try using the SP1 Convenience Rollup method and see if it works...I tried the old fashioned way of manually updating a few weeks back but it hung on 'checking for updates' for over 24 hours so I gave up
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,310
polonyc2 said:
later on this week I'm thinking about doing a fresh Windows 7 install on a spare hard drive...I'm going to try using the SP1 Convenience Rollup method and see if it works...I tried the old fashioned way of manually updating a few weeks back but it hung on 'checking for updates' for over 24 hours so I gave up
Click to expand...

The convenience updates is not enough to fix the long time "Checking for updates" you need to take in step 4 as well.
 
