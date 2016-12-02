Guide: Fix for slow Windows 7 update after fresh install (Nov 2016)

[Links updated with November Update]

I always keep a slipstreamed version with me but since I don't do the majority of OS installations, my coworkers come to me when the updates get hung. This four step guide has been working 100% so far; after the final reboot following the fourth batch, "checking for updates" takes 5-10 minutes and there aren't as many updates to download and install from that. All told, a fresh 7 SP1 installation can be fully up to date in less than an hour (granted the one under an hour was in a VM on our gig fiber).I have created a little package (720MB) of these updates and a script that does everything and then reboots in two flavors. The first is a ZIP archive and the CMD script will run if the ZIP is extracted to C:\Windows Update Fix\ - this one is for those concerned about running an EXE as admin from a random guy on the internet.The script will install IE11 so if you don't want IE11, just remove that line and run it. Without it, you will have to manually reboot after it's done. The script shows a command prompt box that just shows "shutting down Windows Defender" and doesn't look like it's doing anything for several minutes but if you look in Task Manager, Trusted Installer is running those updates.The second flavor is an EXE that will extract and run the script. As close to one-click as you can get but it needs to be run as admin to pass on the privilege to the CMD script.It will save tons of time for my coworkers and I hope it helps somebody else. I am not one to post anything against the rules so I apologize if anyone gets a notice about it. The steps SvenBent posted indeed work and I was just trying to helpPurely experimentation, I had applied the Simplix update pack which I have had good luck with and it was still hung on checking for updates over the weekend. We were running out of time with the computer and almost reinstalled Windows!edit- fixed EXE link