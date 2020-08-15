Guess the price of 24GB RTX 3090 FE

It'll start at $1000 for sure.



Nvidia is gonna suffer BAD if they don't get into as many consumers' PCs as possible this year.

If they keep being a "luxury" item that most of us can't afford, then we'll start looking past them and forget that they even have fast cards.



Most people won't want to spend more than $500 on a GPU in the first place. Those that do certainly don't want to pretend like a GPU is actually worth more than their entire computer.

Nvidia has done a great job profiting from the cryptocurrency market. Now it's time for them to either learn to be humble or they'll start to crumble.