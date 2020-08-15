Guess the price of 24GB RTX 3090 FE

Guess the Price of 24GB RTX 3090

  • Below $1100

  • $1100

  • $1200

  • $1300

  • $1400

  • $1500

  • $1600

  • $1700

  • $1800

  • $1900

  • $2000

  • Over $2000

Snowdog

With the product name confirmed by Micron, and some credence given the Twitter leak that first mentioned RTX 3090, there seems more likelihood that there will indeed be a 24GB version.

What do you folks think that means for pricing? Does the name 3090 signal a big price jump. How about 24GB of totally new GDDR?

Whats your Guess for the FE version? Since the "normal" card might not show up for a while.
 
It'll start at $1000 for sure.

Nvidia is gonna suffer BAD if they don't get into as many consumers' PCs as possible this year.
If they keep being a "luxury" item that most of us can't afford, then we'll start looking past them and forget that they even have fast cards.

Most people won't want to spend more than $500 on a GPU in the first place. Those that do certainly don't want to pretend like a GPU is actually worth more than their entire computer.
Nvidia has done a great job profiting from the cryptocurrency market. Now it's time for them to either learn to be humble or they'll start to crumble.
 
Aegir said:
It'll start at $1000 for sure.

Nvidia is gonna suffer BAD if they don't get into as many consumers' PCs as possible this year.
If they keep being a "luxury" item that most of us can't afford, then we'll start looking past them and forget that they even have fast cards.

Most people won't want to spend more than $500 on a GPU in the first place. Those that do certainly don't want to pretend like a GPU is actually worth more than their entire computer.
Nvidia has done a great job profiting from the cryptocurrency market. Now it's time for them to either learn to be humble or they'll start to crumble.
I feel like I read this same opinion on the 10xx release and 20xx release. Neat.
 
Aegir said:
And that same opinion will keep being said more and more.
Expressing an opinion on a forum won't change NVidia business plans.

NVidia will keep increasing the flagship price as long as people keep buying in sufficient numbers.

IMO, it looks like enough people bought the 2080ti for NVidia to push higher.
 
Over $2K. Nvidia will have other skus to fill in the lower price points. Sounds like a halo product at 24GB, therefore halo product price.
 
