GTX970 and thinking of a RTX3060

I have a gtx970 and thinking of a rtx 3060

My motherboard is an Asus z170 deluxe

With 32 gig of ram with 1tb m.2 and other 1tb ssd drive and standard HDs.

Win 10.

I play steam games, and my favorite was Red Dead Redemption 2 and EQ2.

Bang for the buck is the 3060 an okay upgrade or you have another ideal? Nvidia only is what I am interested with.

Thanks….
 
I think the 3060 is a nice upgrade on that platform assuming you have the i7 already. The rest of your system is good to go and the 3060 is a perfect card to run until whenever you change platforms. Even then a 3060 is a good card to carry forward on a future build.

Go for it!
 
