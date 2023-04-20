GTX970 and thinking of a RTX3060

I have a gtx970 and thinking of a rtx 3060



My motherboard is an Asus z170 deluxe



With 32 gig of ram with 1tb m.2 and other 1tb ssd drive and standard HDs.



Win 10.



I play steam games, and my favorite was Red Dead Redemption 2 and EQ2.



Bang for the buck is the 3060 an okay upgrade or you have another ideal? Nvidia only is what I am interested with.



Thanks….