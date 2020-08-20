GTX780m sager NP8258 driver issues

I am trying to fix this sager that was upgraded to retail win10 from the original win8 - the video card for this uses both the intel (for low power stuff) and the nvidea 780 (for anything not low powered). Currently though im running into a super weird problem:



when trying to open the nvida control panel, i get the following: you are not currently using a display attached to an nvidia gpu

if i try to plug in an external monitor via display port or hdmi it will only clone and if i do anything (including just simply shut down) it then boots to a black screen no matter what.

If i remove both the intel and nvidia from the device manager, it will then boot up and then once in windows it detects them again and back to black screen until i go back in and just remove all drivers.



the hardware is all fine.. its a driver issue - sager pretty much confirmed that today. problem is, they dont know how to fix this and they dont have any original install media or drivers from that long ago. does anyone happen to know either how to fix this or where to get the original drivers from (which isnt intel nvidia or sager in this case sadly).



thanks!