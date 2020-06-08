GTX1070Ti won't display

So early this morning I turned on the PC but it didn't display



The pc did seem to boot but as I said no display. I reverted to the integrated video and it worked.



I didn't have time to troubleshoot as my kid was starting its online class. So I'll have to wait till he finishes.



Thing is that I had to revert to 1080p from 4K as the integreted video tops at 30hz and the streaming video was really choppy. Even at 1440p there was some stuttering.



One thing is for sure, as my kid realized, once you go 4K, you can't go back. He kept complaining everything look too big and strange.