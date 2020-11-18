GTX1060 VS GTX1050ti heat output?

Would the heatpipes benefit the 1060s heat output in the case or just keep the GPU cooler but still put out same amount of heat into case, compared to the 1050ti fans just blowing over the fins? Not peak usage, just moderate, using GTA5 1080p Ultra settings for an example. Case has a 92mm intake can front grill and chassis fan in rear; no other venting. Which would be cooler, would the 1060's 120w put out more heat under same usage as the 1050ti's 75w?