gtx 980 8gb low hash rate

so i picked up some data-center tesla cards that are the equivalent of a gtx 980 8gb, i have the newest driver and it lights up and mines but reports almost exactly 2.5MH in ether. i have the driver set to compute mode and i made sure it is running in P0. but nothing i do changes the hashrate at all. a real 980 before the 4gb drop was pulling 20MH, i was figuring based off clocks and everything these would be good for 12MH-15MH. any nvidia miners no anything i should be checking on these or have any experience with the 980 in mining?