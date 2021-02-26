gtx 980 8gb low hash rate

so i picked up some data-center tesla cards that are the equivalent of a gtx 980 8gb, i have the newest driver and it lights up and mines but reports almost exactly 2.5MH in ether. i have the driver set to compute mode and i made sure it is running in P0. but nothing i do changes the hashrate at all. a real 980 before the 4gb drop was pulling 20MH, i was figuring based off clocks and everything these would be good for 12MH-15MH. any nvidia miners no anything i should be checking on these or have any experience with the 980 in mining?
 
What teslas? Are the memory clocks unlocked? If so sometimes tweaking the mem clocks can help. I think 10-15 mh/s should be possible but 980s were never good mining cards. The firepros of the same generation frequently did better
 
tesla M6 in MXM format with adapters. i just noticed that the card keeps dropping into 50W mode, it looks like it is thermal throttling and most of the RAM is not in contact with the thermal pads any more. i am going to try replacing the thermal pads and see what i can get. if i can get them even up to 10MH they would be worthwhile.
 
Interesting chip to mine on for sure. Try to fix the thermal pads for sure. How are you running this card? Mxm to pcie adapter?

See if afterburner lets you change the voltages. For thermal issues lowering the core voltage and messing with mem/core clocks can go a far way.

Is this a test to see if you can build a mine out of these chips? If so there may be better alternatives if your willing to look at odd chips like teslas and firepros
 
PCIE to quad MXM currently. there are some cheap single slot MXM to PCIE cards available too though.

yeah i will give it a shot in the morning.

this is a test, i have mined with firepros from workstations and servers, Radeons that would not display an image, i am currently looking at buying broken alienware gaming laptops to scavenge the GPU out of. i am all ears if you have other ideas.
 
Those quad mxm adapters are neat I took a look at them last time I was into mining but they didnt hit the right price point then. I'm abit surprised you got them to work with a m6 thats a odd configuration. Let me know how the test works I would imagine those teslas can deal with quite abit of tweaking if nvidia allowed it
 
A bummer indeed. Are the cards otherwise capable of producing their expected performance figures? Something like https://github.com/krrishnarraj/clpeak should work for testing OpenCL, but you probably want to also test CUDA* if that's the backend your miner is using.

My other thought would be ramping up the DAG epoch in benchmark mode and seeing if the hashrate plummets after hitting a specific DAG size.

*edit: clpeak should be able to test the CUDA backend for you too.
 
