GTX 780 Reference - Upgrading VBIOS with other manufacturer's VBIOS?

Hi All,I'm having some issues running an older GTX 780 reference model (the one with the metal heatblower) with a B350+2600X combo.The 780 is fine, and so is the 2600X/B350. The 780 won't post while the PCIE slot is set to Gen1/2 (documented issue) with Zen+ 2xxx CPUs.AMD basically says run the GPU in PCIE1.0 to get it to work.Upon further reading, it seems all 780s with 80.10.xx VBIOS have this compatibility problem. Palit seems to have never released an updated VBIOS, if techpowerup is any indication. HOWEVER, other manufacturers have, and it seems to be fixed with the GTX 780 VBIOS versions that start with the 80.80.xxIs it possible to flash the VBIOS with an updated one from a different manufacturer?Looking at this EVGA one, which seems to be a reference model.Thanks!