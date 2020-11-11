GTX 670 FTW- bad card?

KATEKATEKATE
Jan 20, 2019
383
my decades of GPU experience tells me I probably already know the answer to this but here goes.
bought a used 670 today (thru Ebay but from a local shop). they claim in the listing they tested it. I get it installed in a system and it artifacts and freezes as soon as I try to do anything 3D, mostly works fine on the desktop but it did artifact once while logging into Windows. no overclock.
specs:
EVGA GTX 670 FTW 2GB, came with latest firmware
Nvidia driver 457.30
ASUS P8P67 v3.1with latest UEFI
i5 2500
16GB DDR3
Intel SSD
Windows 10 20H2 with all updates, UEFI mode
before I spend another 2 hours on the bus returning this tomorrow, any chance this is resulting from using drivers that are "too new" with a card that's "too old"? probably not? I know it's probably just a dying card but I thought I'd ask as it would not exactly be out of character for NV to break old cards with new driver and OS. Another long shot, any possibility crappy UEFI support on Sandy Bridge could be an issue? I'm assuming the answer to that is also "no" because then it would just hang and not artifact. thanks for humoring me.
