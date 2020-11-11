GTX 670 FTW- bad card?

my decades of GPU experience tells me I probably already know the answer to this but here goes.



bought a used 670 today (thru Ebay but from a local shop). they claim in the listing they tested it. I get it installed in a system and it artifacts and freezes as soon as I try to do anything 3D, mostly works fine on the desktop but it did artifact once while logging into Windows. no overclock.



specs:

EVGA GTX 670 FTW 2GB, came with latest firmware

Nvidia driver 457.30

ASUS P8P67 v3.1with latest UEFI

i5 2500

16GB DDR3

Intel SSD

Windows 10 20H2 with all updates, UEFI mode



before I spend another 2 hours on the bus returning this tomorrow, any chance this is resulting from using drivers that are "too new" with a card that's "too old"? probably not? I know it's probably just a dying card but I thought I'd ask as it would not exactly be out of character for NV to break old cards with new driver and OS. Another long shot, any possibility crappy UEFI support on Sandy Bridge could be an issue? I'm assuming the answer to that is also "no" because then it would just hang and not artifact. thanks for humoring me.