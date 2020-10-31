Gtx 3080 asus tuf or gigabyte vision? (If and when is stock)

I’m building a white (with black / grey accents) build and I’m leaning toward buying gigabyte vision card. I never owned gigabyte gpu and I think asus tuf is better build (dual bios, ram sink, thick backplate). Possibly asus tuf has better cooling system. I believe earlier 3080 gigabyte card suffered from power connector issues, which now shouldn’t be an issue. The oc/non-oc variants do not matter. However at the end clocks / thermals / noise should be very similar.please advise.if and when I will be able to get either that’s another story ...,. Grrrr