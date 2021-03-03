GTX 1660 - PLEASE POWER DOWN AND CONNECT THE PCIEe POWER CABLES(s)

Hi everyone,
I've got a GTX 1660 with a strange fault. On boot "PLEASE POWER DOWN AND CONNECT THE PCIEe POWER CABLES(s)" message appears.
Checked and re-checked the 8 pin connector on the board and on the power supply side.
I've seen that on Sense pin I've got around 3.1V without the connector. If is plugged in it goes to ground.
I've got some troubles in identifying some components. U1 has an "L2" marking and D1 a "KL7" marking.
I manage to draw a schematic with what I figure out so far.
I will need some help in identifying those components. I usually repair graphics card with Power Stage / VRM issues and I don't really understand
how the sense voltage drop is detected and by who.
Thanks in advance.
