GTX 1650 Super vs. RX 5500 XT vs. Polaris

If this is the pricing model they are using for the 5500xt (and it's performance or lack there of) then it doesn't bode well for the 5600 series of cards. At this point either AMD has to do a price cut or drop a MIR or game code with the card to make it a compelling purchase for people on the budget market because there is little to no reason to take a 5500xt at $200 when you can get a 1660 for the same price or a 1660S for a small bit more (after MIR/Promo codes).



I honestly wouldn't be surprised if this caused the 580 used prices to increase.

