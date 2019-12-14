GTX 1650 Super vs. RX 5500 XT vs. Polaris

With reviews coming soon for the 5500 XT, I thought it would be good to have a battleground thread for one of the most important price ranges ($150-$180). 1650 Super - So far looks to be neck and neck with the RX 590, so long as you avoid uber textures. RX 5500xt - Early reviews of the standard RX 5500showed it to a bit behind the RX580. The XT model shares the same core count with only a clock boost. 8GB models may be pricey. RX 580/590 - Looking like it will still be the value champs, power consumption be damned. GTX 1060 - Just to be fair