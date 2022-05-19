GTX 1630 to release in 2022. Seriously.

Apparently Nvidia has become jeoulous of the mocking plubicity, but publicity nonetheless, of AMDs RX 6500xt/6400 GPUs. This gem is discussed extensively here:Enter the RTX 1630. With just over half the cores of the 1650 with half as much bandwidth, this card will likely perform below a GTX 1050 albeit more memory.I had brainstormed the idea of such a card being released before...over 3 years ago. I was thinking 96 but and not a paltry 64 bit, thoughSo we are looking at a card that may struggle against newer APUs. I suppose they still have value over AMD's budget cards for some should they have encoding capability. Crazy backwards times we live in, folks.