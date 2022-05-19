GTX 1630 to release in 2022. Seriously.

OKC Yeakey Trentadue
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2021
- Messages
- 142
Apparently Nvidia has become jeoulous of the mocking plubicity, but publicity nonetheless, of AMDs RX 6500xt/6400 GPUs. This gem is discussed extensively here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/the-6500xt-and-6400-meet-your-next-gpu-pc-gaming-peasants.2015965/
Enter the RTX 1630. With just over half the cores of the 1650 with half as much bandwidth, this card will likely perform below a GTX 1050 albeit more memory.
https://www.techpowerup.com/295015/...-with-512-cuda-cores-4-gb-gddr6?cp=3#comments
I had brainstormed the idea of such a card being released before...over 3 years ago. I was thinking 96 but and not a paltry 64 bit, though
https://hardforum.com/threads/gtx-1650ti-thread-another-amd-threat.1979807/
So we are looking at a card that may struggle against newer APUs. I suppose they still have value over AMD's budget cards for some should they have encoding capability. Crazy backwards times we live in, folks.
https://hardforum.com/threads/the-6500xt-and-6400-meet-your-next-gpu-pc-gaming-peasants.2015965/
Enter the RTX 1630. With just over half the cores of the 1650 with half as much bandwidth, this card will likely perform below a GTX 1050 albeit more memory.
https://www.techpowerup.com/295015/...-with-512-cuda-cores-4-gb-gddr6?cp=3#comments
I had brainstormed the idea of such a card being released before...over 3 years ago. I was thinking 96 but and not a paltry 64 bit, though
https://hardforum.com/threads/gtx-1650ti-thread-another-amd-threat.1979807/
So we are looking at a card that may struggle against newer APUs. I suppose they still have value over AMD's budget cards for some should they have encoding capability. Crazy backwards times we live in, folks.