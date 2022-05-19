GTX 1630 to release in 2022. Seriously.

O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
142
Apparently Nvidia has become jeoulous of the mocking plubicity, but publicity nonetheless, of AMDs RX 6500xt/6400 GPUs. This gem is discussed extensively here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/the-6500xt-and-6400-meet-your-next-gpu-pc-gaming-peasants.2015965/

Enter the RTX 1630. With just over half the cores of the 1650 with half as much bandwidth, this card will likely perform below a GTX 1050 albeit more memory.
https://www.techpowerup.com/295015/...-with-512-cuda-cores-4-gb-gddr6?cp=3#comments

I had brainstormed the idea of such a card being released before...over 3 years ago. I was thinking 96 but and not a paltry 64 bit, though
https://hardforum.com/threads/gtx-1650ti-thread-another-amd-threat.1979807/

So we are looking at a card that may struggle against newer APUs. I suppose they still have value over AMD's budget cards for some should they have encoding capability. Crazy backwards times we live in, folks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top