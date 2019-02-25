GTX 16 Series Owners Club

Separate names with a comma.
Just got my GTX 1660 Ti from Newegg!
I ordered one for the kids computer but it hasn't arrived yet.
Just finished a video showing 5 games on the 1660 Ti.
Does that particular card have a passive fan mode, or does the fan always spin even when the card is idle?
On default, the fan is at 33% on idle but it is barely audible.
I just tested it, I honestly could not hear much noise above the CPU fan.
Thanks for that, cybereality . I'm ideally looking for a card that doesn't spin the fan at idle, because I have my case on my desk a couple of feet from where I sit and all of my case & CPU fans are off at idle. I'm hoping that EVGA might fix this with a BIOS update - I know that their mini-ITX 1060 card originally shipped with a BIOS that ran the fan at low RPM at idle, but they subsequently issued a BIOS update that enabled semi-passive operation.
I tried setting a custom fan curve. Looks like this EVGA card will not drop below 33% fan, even when set. Maybe a BIOS update could fix it.
Mine still hasn't arrived. I'm ok with the fan moving as long as it quiet. My kids will never know the difference. I might put one in my wife's computer also.
Mine is on the way. For $23 including shipping to step up from the 1060 I put in my htpc over Christmas, how could I not?
That's a great deal. The 1660 Ti is the perfect card for HTPC.
My new video is up:
I find these types of videos very informative without all the pointless chatter. Looks like a very solid gaming card at 1080p. Some of the games there was some consistent spikes in frame times which I found interesting (Metro Exodus was one). For Turing this is the best bang per Buck card in my opinion. For an SFF system this option would be hard to pass up.
Which was my thought, but it's a triple thickness card. Many only have space for a two slot cooler.
i am so happy for you guys those benchmarks are awesome and the price is right-!
I'm on Mini-ATX, so the triple slot was not a problem.
It was actually better for me, since I didn't have a lot of length to work with, and I don't think the longer cards would have fit.
I guess you can consider it SFF, but the case is bigger than most.
Got it. My Corsair 250D can only do dual slot coolers, but can take full length
Mine arrived on Thursday but I'm at middle school wrestling state tournament. I'll in stall it tomorrow or Friday depending on when I get home.
EVGA also do a two-fan, full length double-slot variant, part number 06G-P4-1267-KR. Confusingly, that model is called the XC Ultra whereas the two triple-slot single-fan variants are the XC and the XC Black (the former being clocked a bit higher than the latter). Looks like the shit naming convention sickness is catching!
Quick question for this thread and caveat: I genuinely do not intend to troll, I'm just trying to understand the value of these new cards, because part of me wants to buy this card, and another part of me keeps telling me no way. My point is:
GTX 570: $349
GTX 660: $230
GTX 670: $399
GTX 760: $249
GTX 770: $399
GTX 960: $199
GTX 970: $330
GTX 1060: $249
GTX 1070: $379
GTX 1060: $219
GTX 1660ti: $279
Now, going historically from Nvidia's own data:
A 460 performs better than a 275.
A 560 performs similar to a 470.
A 660 performs similar to a 570.
A 760 performs similar to a 670 (no direct NV comparison, data from TechPowerUp)
A 960 performs worse than a 770.
A 1060 performs better than a 970.
A 1660 ti performs exactly like a 1070 (NV has stopped giving comparison data, so TechPowerUp again)
So, historically, a x60 card has performed like the x70 card from the previous generation, sometimes a bit better, sometimes a bit worse. Prices clearly began their inflation with the 10 series, where you're now paying on average $50 per card at a minimum. Now, you get the same performance jump but a noticeable price hike (%25, pricing changes compound fast in these low tiers). You can get a historically priced x60 card in the 1060, but at much lower performance (closing in on what, had there been any competition, would've been a 1650 ti).
Knowing this, knowing that I'd be over paying for a 1660 ti to get performance that should be at the $229 mark... how can I justify the expense? Part of me wants a new card, part of me flat out disagrees with what Nvidia is doing, hardly trying to conceal that they're copying Intel tactics from the past 20 years. That part of me is forcing me to wait until Navi comes out, just to see what happens, it might be a better deal or not, but I find it really hard to give Nvidia more money, and more money than I should, when it is clear that they can price these cards lower and are just taking advantage of their dominant position. I did not give any money to Intel in the 90s, all of it went to AMD, the same happened over the 2000s. In the 2010s, I've given Intel money once, and I'll be going back to AMD later this year. I've mostly given my money to Nvidia until now, but I'm not feeling the value proposition anymore.
So, I wonder. Do people just buy NV cards and don't care about the prices anymore? Is value no longer a consideration for gamers these days? And someone will say value is subjective, yadda yadda... Value, in historical monetary terms, is the performance the product gives at a given price point, in comparison with previous generations. I'm not talking about any other esoteric value interpretations, but cold hard money and cold (hot?) fast performance.
Just curious what you 1660 ti owners would say about this.
Since the 1660ti has no competition in it's price range trying to justify value is pointless.
If you look at the 1660 / Ti as maybe the 1060 3 GB / 6 GB editions; MSRP was 249 / 299 (FE edition and IIRC they did not make an FE version of the 3 GB model). I honestly don't remember the MSRP being 219 as per your post unless there was a price drop. Since 279 is pretty much in between 249 and 299 (by about 5 dollars) I don't really see a huge break on the pricing front.
Do I own one? No. I have a 1070 and I'm not going to buy the same card again.
The 1660 Ti is in the same market segment as the 1060 was (also the most popular GPU as per Steam).
1060 FE launched at $299, regular 6GB edition then was $249. 1660 Ti launched at $279.
If you factor in inflation, the 1060 6GB would cost $262 today, only a difference of $17 dollars. Not a huge departure.
And the 1660 Ti performs similar to a 1070. The 1070 launched at $379, or $399 in today's dollars.
So I believe it is priced correctly and a good value for what you are getting.
To be honest, euskalzabe 's post is a bit confusing. It feels as if his issue isn't the price difference between the 1660ti and the 1060, it's between the 1060 and the 960. But that ship has sailed.
And as cybereality says, the 1660Ti offers 1070 performance at a price that's $100 lower, which seems decent to me.
I ordered mine yesterday, I need some new nVidia card to replace my old school Zotac GTX 970. (My RTX 2080 is doing pretty fine, though. I have way more than 2 computers, of course ). And, according to the tracking number, ETA is Saturday. I'll post some shiet when it comes in, after testing it out.
Nice! I've been happy with mine. The performance at 1080p is phenomenal.
Yeah, y'all may be right. Inflation makes sense. But I can't shake off the feeling that GPUs seem to be SO frigging expensive for not much of a jump in performance these days.
Maybe I'm old. Maybe I'm used to the wonderful 90s of constant amazing upgrades. Bottom line is GPUs seem more expensive than ever, and yet my salary ain't getting inflated.
Not trying to be a cheapskate. I always shop value. Got a Sony a7ii when I found it new %50 off for "just" $1K. Cheap? No. Good value? Hell yeah. Looking forward to get the 3rd gen ryzen 5 8core for ~$200. Nvidia GPUs don't seem to be adding enough value for me to justify the price lately. If AMD doesn't counterattack at a cheaper price, maybe I'll just start making my GPU choices last 3/4 years and just lower resolution instead...
Well, if you're on a 1060 now, the 1660 Ti isn't a monster upgrade.
I mean, if you have an itch, it will definitely give better performance, but if you only upgrade sparingly it might not be the huge jump you are looking for.
Maybe see what happens with Navi, as the leaks look good (between Vega 56 and 64 performance), assuming it is priced right.
It's all a matter of context. It was a great upgrade for the 970 that was in my kids computer.
Did it happen to come with a 6pin to 8pin adapter in the box?
I don't recall it coming with any adapters.
If you need one, I can send it to you, I have a bunch extra.
Picked up the 1660 MSI Ventus (not TI), and been running that for a week. A solid card and the upgrade I was looking for from my 2gb 950.
Nice one! Should be a solid upgrade from a 950.
My Gigabyte one showed up with 8pin connector. To bad it was DOA. Newegg swapping it out for me. =(
while waiting on my DOA card, my local Frys had this one in stock and matched neweggs price. https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814932131
Using it on a 3 year old samsung 4k tv. very big upgrade from a 760gtx. This one also has only 1 8 pin connector. Happy with results so far.
Changed the thread title so we may welcome 1660 and 1650 owners as well.
This is the one I just got. Very impressed so far. Specs say 1860mhz boost clock but I've seen it hit 1935 and 1950. Nice and quiet, highest temp so far is 65c and the fans literally blowing cool air out the ends.
And it plays minesweeper at 4k with software ray tracing enabled @ 1500fps
Aye, it seems like EVGA's double-fan, two slot coolers for Turing cards are excellent. I have a 2070 with a two-fan, two slot cooler and it's incredibly quiet and cool. Very impressed.
I've owned mostly Evga cards for the last decade. My 1060ti oc stayed at good temps but the fans were a bit loud. This new card is literally silent and it's case less. The mobo is sitting on top of it's box
They get louder when you put them in a case
Yep, an nice open "test bench" (aka sitting on a cardboard box) has much better ventilation than a closed metal box. Of course, said metal box can be good for keeping the sound of what's inside, well, inside!