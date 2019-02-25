GTX 16 Series Owners Club

Discussion in 'nVidia Flavor' started by cybereality, Feb 25, 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Feb 25, 2019 #1
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Just got my GTX 1660 Ti from Newegg!

    upload_2019-2-25_11-31-31.png
     
    cybereality, Feb 25, 2019
    cybereality, Feb 25, 2019
    #1
    Nightfire, euskalzabe, rreiter2 and 2 others like this.
  2. Feb 25, 2019 #2
    Moonjock

    Moonjock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    243
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2008
    I ordered one for the kids computer but it hasn't arrived yet.
     
    Moonjock, Feb 25, 2019
    Moonjock, Feb 25, 2019
    #2
    cybereality likes this.
  3. Feb 27, 2019 #3
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Just finished a video showing 5 games on the 1660 Ti.

     
    cybereality, Feb 27, 2019
    cybereality, Feb 27, 2019
    #3
    AceGoober, HAL_404, SpoogeMonkey and 4 others like this.
  4. Feb 27, 2019 #4
    Bawjaws

    Bawjaws Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    433
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2017
    Does that particular card have a passive fan mode, or does the fan always spin even when the card is idle?
     
    Bawjaws, Feb 27, 2019
    Bawjaws, Feb 27, 2019
    #4
  5. Feb 27, 2019 #5
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    On default, the fan is at 33% on idle but it is barely audible.

    I just tested it, I honestly could not hear much noise above the CPU fan.
     
    cybereality, Feb 27, 2019
    cybereality, Feb 27, 2019
    #5
  6. Feb 27, 2019 #6
    Bawjaws

    Bawjaws Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    433
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2017
    Thanks for that, cybereality . I'm ideally looking for a card that doesn't spin the fan at idle, because I have my case on my desk a couple of feet from where I sit and all of my case & CPU fans are off at idle. I'm hoping that EVGA might fix this with a BIOS update - I know that their mini-ITX 1060 card originally shipped with a BIOS that ran the fan at low RPM at idle, but they subsequently issued a BIOS update that enabled semi-passive operation.
     
    Bawjaws, Feb 27, 2019
    Bawjaws, Feb 27, 2019
    #6
  7. Feb 27, 2019 #7
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    I tried setting a custom fan curve. Looks like this EVGA card will not drop below 33% fan, even when set. Maybe a BIOS update could fix it.
     
    cybereality, Feb 27, 2019
    cybereality, Feb 27, 2019
    #7
  8. Feb 27, 2019 #8
    Moonjock

    Moonjock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    243
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2008
    Mine still hasn't arrived. I'm ok with the fan moving as long as it quiet. My kids will never know the difference. I might put one in my wife's computer also.
     
    Moonjock, Feb 27, 2019
    Moonjock, Feb 27, 2019
    #8
  9. Feb 28, 2019 #9
    Decibel

    Decibel 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,810
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2000
    Mine is on the way. For $23 including shipping to step up from the 1060 I put in my htpc over Christmas, how could I not?
     
    Decibel, Feb 28, 2019
    Decibel, Feb 28, 2019
    #9
    AceGoober and cybereality like this.
  10. Feb 28, 2019 #10
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    That's a great deal. The 1660 Ti is the perfect card for HTPC.
     
    cybereality, Feb 28, 2019
    cybereality, Feb 28, 2019
    #10
  11. Mar 1, 2019 #11
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    My new video is up:

     
    cybereality, Mar 1, 2019
    cybereality, Mar 1, 2019
    #11
    HAL_404, SpoogeMonkey and noko like this.
  12. Mar 2, 2019 #12
    noko

    noko [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,457
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2010
    I find these types of videos very informative without all the pointless chatter. Looks like a very solid gaming card at 1080p. Some of the games there was some consistent spikes in frame times which I found interesting (Metro Exodus was one). For Turing this is the best bang per Buck card in my opinion. For an SFF system this option would be hard to pass up.
     
    noko, Mar 2, 2019
    noko, Mar 2, 2019
    #12
    HAL_404, purple_monster and cybereality like this.
  13. Mar 2, 2019 #13
    Modred189

    Modred189 I'm Smarter Than You

    Messages:
    14,571
    Joined:
    May 24, 2006
    Which was my thought, but it's a triple thickness card. Many only have space for a two slot cooler.
     
    Modred189, Mar 2, 2019
    Modred189, Mar 2, 2019
    #13
  14. Mar 2, 2019 #14
    purple_monster

    purple_monster Gawd

    Messages:
    624
    Joined:
    Jun 1, 2018
    i am so happy for you guys those benchmarks are awesome and the price is right-!
     
    purple_monster, Mar 2, 2019
    purple_monster, Mar 2, 2019
    #14
    cybereality likes this.
  15. Mar 2, 2019 #15
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    I'm on Mini-ATX, so the triple slot was not a problem.

    It was actually better for me, since I didn't have a lot of length to work with, and I don't think the longer cards would have fit.

    I guess you can consider it SFF, but the case is bigger than most.
     
    cybereality, Mar 2, 2019
    cybereality, Mar 2, 2019
    #15
  16. Mar 2, 2019 #16
    Modred189

    Modred189 I'm Smarter Than You

    Messages:
    14,571
    Joined:
    May 24, 2006
    Got it. My Corsair 250D can only do dual slot coolers, but can take full length
     
    Modred189, Mar 2, 2019
    Modred189, Mar 2, 2019
    #16
    cybereality likes this.
  17. Mar 3, 2019 #17
    Moonjock

    Moonjock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    243
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2008
    Mine arrived on Thursday but I'm at middle school wrestling state tournament. I'll in stall it tomorrow or Friday depending on when I get home.
     
    Moonjock, Mar 3, 2019
    Moonjock, Mar 3, 2019
    #17
    cybereality likes this.
  18. Mar 3, 2019 #18
    Bawjaws

    Bawjaws Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    433
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2017
    EVGA also do a two-fan, full length double-slot variant, part number 06G-P4-1267-KR. Confusingly, that model is called the XC Ultra whereas the two triple-slot single-fan variants are the XC and the XC Black (the former being clocked a bit higher than the latter). Looks like the shit naming convention sickness is catching!
     
    Bawjaws, Mar 3, 2019
    Bawjaws, Mar 3, 2019
    #18
    Modred189 and Dayaks like this.
  19. Mar 21, 2019 #19
    euskalzabe

    euskalzabe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,030
    Joined:
    May 9, 2009
    Quick question for this thread and caveat: I genuinely do not intend to troll, I'm just trying to understand the value of these new cards, because part of me wants to buy this card, and another part of me keeps telling me no way. My point is:

    GTX 570: $349
    GTX 660: $230
    GTX 670: $399
    GTX 760: $249
    GTX 770: $399
    GTX 960: $199
    GTX 970: $330
    GTX 1060: $249
    GTX 1070: $379
    GTX 1060: $219
    GTX 1660ti: $279

    Now, going historically from Nvidia's own data:

    A 460 performs better than a 275.
    A 560 performs similar to a 470.
    A 660 performs similar to a 570.
    A 760 performs similar to a 670 (no direct NV comparison, data from TechPowerUp)
    A 960 performs worse than a 770.
    A 1060 performs better than a 970.
    A 1660 ti performs exactly like a 1070 (NV has stopped giving comparison data, so TechPowerUp again)

    So, historically, a x60 card has performed like the x70 card from the previous generation, sometimes a bit better, sometimes a bit worse. Prices clearly began their inflation with the 10 series, where you're now paying on average $50 per card at a minimum. Now, you get the same performance jump but a noticeable price hike (%25, pricing changes compound fast in these low tiers). You can get a historically priced x60 card in the 1060, but at much lower performance (closing in on what, had there been any competition, would've been a 1650 ti).

    Knowing this, knowing that I'd be over paying for a 1660 ti to get performance that should be at the $229 mark... how can I justify the expense? Part of me wants a new card, part of me flat out disagrees with what Nvidia is doing, hardly trying to conceal that they're copying Intel tactics from the past 20 years. That part of me is forcing me to wait until Navi comes out, just to see what happens, it might be a better deal or not, but I find it really hard to give Nvidia more money, and more money than I should, when it is clear that they can price these cards lower and are just taking advantage of their dominant position. I did not give any money to Intel in the 90s, all of it went to AMD, the same happened over the 2000s. In the 2010s, I've given Intel money once, and I'll be going back to AMD later this year. I've mostly given my money to Nvidia until now, but I'm not feeling the value proposition anymore.

    So, I wonder. Do people just buy NV cards and don't care about the prices anymore? Is value no longer a consideration for gamers these days? And someone will say value is subjective, yadda yadda... Value, in historical monetary terms, is the performance the product gives at a given price point, in comparison with previous generations. I'm not talking about any other esoteric value interpretations, but cold hard money and cold (hot?) fast performance.

    Just curious what you 1660 ti owners would say about this.
     
    euskalzabe, Mar 21, 2019
    euskalzabe, Mar 21, 2019
    #19
    cybereality likes this.
  20. Mar 21, 2019 #20
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,045
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Since the 1660ti has no competition in it's price range trying to justify value is pointless.
     
    Auer, Mar 21, 2019
    Auer, Mar 21, 2019
    #20
  21. Mar 21, 2019 #21
    Algrim

    Algrim [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,575
    Joined:
    Jun 1, 2016
    If you look at the 1660 / Ti as maybe the 1060 3 GB / 6 GB editions; MSRP was 249 / 299 (FE edition and IIRC they did not make an FE version of the 3 GB model). I honestly don't remember the MSRP being 219 as per your post unless there was a price drop. Since 279 is pretty much in between 249 and 299 (by about 5 dollars) I don't really see a huge break on the pricing front.

    Do I own one? No. I have a 1070 and I'm not going to buy the same card again.
     
    Algrim, Mar 21, 2019
    Algrim, Mar 21, 2019
    #21
    Nightfire and cybereality like this.
  22. Mar 21, 2019 #22
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    The 1660 Ti is in the same market segment as the 1060 was (also the most popular GPU as per Steam).

    1060 FE launched at $299, regular 6GB edition then was $249. 1660 Ti launched at $279.

    If you factor in inflation, the 1060 6GB would cost $262 today, only a difference of $17 dollars. Not a huge departure.

    And the 1660 Ti performs similar to a 1070. The 1070 launched at $379, or $399 in today's dollars.

    So I believe it is priced correctly and a good value for what you are getting.
     
    cybereality, Mar 21, 2019
    cybereality, Mar 21, 2019
    #22
    Chimpee, Nightfire, Moonjock and 4 others like this.
  23. Mar 21, 2019 #23
    Bawjaws

    Bawjaws Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    433
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2017
    To be honest, euskalzabe 's post is a bit confusing. It feels as if his issue isn't the price difference between the 1660ti and the 1060, it's between the 1060 and the 960. But that ship has sailed.

    And as cybereality says, the 1660Ti offers 1070 performance at a price that's $100 lower, which seems decent to me.
     
    Bawjaws, Mar 21, 2019
    Bawjaws, Mar 21, 2019
    #23
    Moonjock, Auer and cybereality like this.
  24. Mar 21, 2019 #24
    serial__thrilla

    serial__thrilla Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    143
    Joined:
    Jan 5, 2018
    I ordered mine yesterday, I need some new nVidia card to replace my old school Zotac GTX 970. (My RTX 2080 is doing pretty fine, though. I have way more than 2 computers, of course :D). And, according to the tracking number, ETA is Saturday. I'll post some shiet when it comes in, after testing it out.
     
    serial__thrilla, Mar 21, 2019
    serial__thrilla, Mar 21, 2019
    #24
    cybereality likes this.
  25. Mar 21, 2019 #25
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Nice! I've been happy with mine. The performance at 1080p is phenomenal.
     
    cybereality, Mar 21, 2019
    cybereality, Mar 21, 2019
    #25
  26. Mar 21, 2019 #26
    euskalzabe

    euskalzabe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,030
    Joined:
    May 9, 2009
    Yeah, y'all may be right. Inflation makes sense. But I can't shake off the feeling that GPUs seem to be SO frigging expensive for not much of a jump in performance these days.

    Maybe I'm old. Maybe I'm used to the wonderful 90s of constant amazing upgrades. Bottom line is GPUs seem more expensive than ever, and yet my salary ain't getting inflated.

    Not trying to be a cheapskate. I always shop value. Got a Sony a7ii when I found it new %50 off for "just" $1K. Cheap? No. Good value? Hell yeah. Looking forward to get the 3rd gen ryzen 5 8core for ~$200. Nvidia GPUs don't seem to be adding enough value for me to justify the price lately. If AMD doesn't counterattack at a cheaper price, maybe I'll just start making my GPU choices last 3/4 years and just lower resolution instead...
     
    euskalzabe, Mar 21, 2019
    euskalzabe, Mar 21, 2019
    #26
    kirbyrj and cybereality like this.
  27. Mar 21, 2019 #27
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Well, if you're on a 1060 now, the 1660 Ti isn't a monster upgrade.

    I mean, if you have an itch, it will definitely give better performance, but if you only upgrade sparingly it might not be the huge jump you are looking for.

    Maybe see what happens with Navi, as the leaks look good (between Vega 56 and 64 performance), assuming it is priced right.
     
    cybereality, Mar 21, 2019
    cybereality, Mar 21, 2019
    #27
    euskalzabe likes this.
  28. Mar 22, 2019 #28
    Moonjock

    Moonjock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    243
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2008
    It's all a matter of context. It was a great upgrade for the 970 that was in my kids computer.
     
    Moonjock, Mar 22, 2019
    Moonjock, Mar 22, 2019
    #28
  29. Mar 23, 2019 #29
    CAD4466HK

    CAD4466HK [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,218
    Joined:
    Jul 24, 2008
    Did it happen to come with a 6pin to 8pin adapter in the box?
     
    CAD4466HK, Mar 23, 2019
    CAD4466HK, Mar 23, 2019
    #29
  30. Mar 23, 2019 #30
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    I don't recall it coming with any adapters.

    If you need one, I can send it to you, I have a bunch extra.
     
    cybereality, Mar 23, 2019
    cybereality, Mar 23, 2019
    #30
    CAD4466HK likes this.
  31. Apr 1, 2019 #31
    modi123

    modi123 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,550
    Joined:
    Sep 6, 2006
    Picked up the 1660 MSI Ventus (not TI), and been running that for a week. A solid card and the upgrade I was looking for from my 2gb 950.
     
    modi123, Apr 1, 2019
    modi123, Apr 1, 2019
    #31
    horrorshow and cybereality like this.
  32. Apr 1, 2019 #32
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Nice one! Should be a solid upgrade from a 950.
     
    cybereality, Apr 1, 2019
    cybereality, Apr 1, 2019
    #32
  33. Apr 9, 2019 #33
    kdh

    kdh Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2005
    My Gigabyte one showed up with 8pin connector. To bad it was DOA. Newegg swapping it out for me. =(
     
    kdh, Apr 9, 2019
    kdh, Apr 9, 2019
    #33
    CAD4466HK likes this.
  34. Apr 16, 2019 #34
    kdh

    kdh Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2005
    kdh, Apr 16, 2019
    kdh, Apr 16, 2019
    #34
    euskalzabe, cybereality and Auer like this.
  35. Apr 24, 2019 #35
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,879
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Changed the thread title so we may welcome 1660 and 1650 owners as well.
     
    cybereality, Apr 24, 2019
    cybereality, Apr 24, 2019
    #35
    CAD4466HK likes this.
  36. May 19, 2019 #36
    SpoogeMonkey

    SpoogeMonkey 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,930
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2005
    This is the one I just got. Very impressed so far. Specs say 1860mhz boost clock but I've seen it hit 1935 and 1950. Nice and quiet, highest temp so far is 65c and the fans literally blowing cool air out the ends.
    And it plays minesweeper at 4k with software ray tracing enabled @ 1500fps
     
    SpoogeMonkey, May 19, 2019
    SpoogeMonkey, May 19, 2019
    #36
    Auer likes this.
  37. May 20, 2019 #37
    Bawjaws

    Bawjaws Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    433
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2017
    Aye, it seems like EVGA's double-fan, two slot coolers for Turing cards are excellent. I have a 2070 with a two-fan, two slot cooler and it's incredibly quiet and cool. Very impressed.
     
    Bawjaws, May 20, 2019
    Bawjaws, May 20, 2019
    #37
  38. May 21, 2019 #38
    SpoogeMonkey

    SpoogeMonkey 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,930
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2005
    I've owned mostly Evga cards for the last decade. My 1060ti oc stayed at good temps but the fans were a bit loud. This new card is literally silent and it's case less. The mobo is sitting on top of it's box
     
    SpoogeMonkey, May 21, 2019
    SpoogeMonkey, May 21, 2019
    #38
  39. May 21, 2019 #39
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,554
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    They get louder when you put them in a case ;)
     
    IdiotInCharge, May 21, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, May 21, 2019
    #39
  40. May 21, 2019 #40
    Bawjaws

    Bawjaws Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    433
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2017
    Yep, an nice open "test bench" (aka sitting on a cardboard box) has much better ventilation than a closed metal box. Of course, said metal box can be good for keeping the sound of what's inside, well, inside!
     
    Bawjaws, May 21, 2019
    Bawjaws, May 21, 2019
    #40
    IdiotInCharge likes this.
Page 1 of 2