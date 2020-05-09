GTX 1080Ti 11gb (Gigabyte AORUS edition) - $450 shipped (warranty thru 10/17/2021)

Greetings [H],
Selling my Gigabyte GTX 1080Ti AORUS edition 11GB card. This has a 4 year warranty, good through my original purchase date of 10/17/2017 for four years, through 10/17/2021.
Card runs exceptionally quiet and very fast. I ran it at 150% power limit without overclocking and it would easily run 2000mhz for most gaming sessions at about 70c in my decently air cooled case. YMMY but its a fast card, with tons of ram. Comes in original box with original accessories (2-1 6+2 pin power connector).
Asking $450 for the card, and I'll ship next day via USPS Priority with tracking and insurance. Heatware 16-0-0
