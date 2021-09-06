GTX 1080 strix no output / 5V rail missing

Hi everybody i'm new here and i'm trying to learn soldering !

I ve got a gtx 1080 strix with no display, show in device manager but crash when driver installed (nvlddmkm.sys BSOD)

I ve flash vbios many times with no error (100% please reboot to take effect)

When i ve opened the card, and tested rails, 12v ok/ 3.3 v ok / 1.8 v ok / 5v missing or low

i have no voltage on vram or the two Vrm for memory. but all others vrm are at 0.8v and working well



i've tried to find a short on 5v rail but i struggle to find the short

so my question is do you have any idea or guide for me ?



thanks everybody ! i gonna make some pictures tomorrow with measures i ve took