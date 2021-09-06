GTX 1080 strix no output / 5V rail missing

Hi everybody i'm new here and i'm trying to learn soldering !
I ve got a gtx 1080 strix with no display, show in device manager but crash when driver installed (nvlddmkm.sys BSOD)
I ve flash vbios many times with no error (100% please reboot to take effect)
When i ve opened the card, and tested rails, 12v ok/ 3.3 v ok / 1.8 v ok / 5v missing or low
i have no voltage on vram or the two Vrm for memory. but all others vrm are at 0.8v and working well

i've tried to find a short on 5v rail but i struggle to find the short
so my question is do you have any idea or guide for me ?

thanks everybody ! i gonna make some pictures tomorrow with measures i ve took
 
hi thanks for your answer i've tried to measure voltage in (voltage mode obviously) at the red spots here, i've tried to find a short at these point with resistance mode and diode mode too but nothing.
 

Attachments

  • InkedCapturer_LI.jpg
    InkedCapturer_LI.jpg
    1.6 MB · Views: 0
